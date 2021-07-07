Several fair food vendors who regularly appear at the Eastern Idaho State Fair will be stopping by Idaho Falls in August for the East Idaho Fair Food Tour 2021.
The food tour will occur for six weeks in several locations in eastern Idaho. Vendors include Lemon Smashers, Dinky Donuts, LaCasita, Blackhawk BBQ, The Corn Dog Company, Mexican Crazy Corn, and Teriyaki Express, according to a tour news release.
Richard Johnson, one of the vendors in the tour, said the tour started last year since to help the vendors make it through the year and to satisfy people’s fair food cravings since there was no fair due to COVID-19.
The food tour last year was a success and many people requested for the vendors to continue it, Johnson said. The vendors made the decision earlier this summer to do the tour again and will determine if it is something they’d like to do regularly in the future depending on public turnout.
“After the Fourth of July, we felt like people were very grateful to get back normal so to speak,” Johnson said. “We thought we’d run the tour this year and see how we do with everybody.”
Here is a schedule of the tour:
- Blackfoot Airport – “Blackfoot Classic Fly In” 11 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. July 14; 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. July 15.
- Pocatello – Hirning GMC. 11 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. July 22.
- Blackfoot – Tadd Jenkins Ford Dodge Chrysler. 11 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. July 29.
- Ammon – Ammon Days. 10 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Aug. 7.
- Pocatello – Hirning GMC. 11 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Aug. 12.
- Idaho Falls – Sam’s Club. 11 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Aug. 19.
"Everyone come out, have a good time and enjoy good food,” Johnson said.
More information and updates can be found on the East Idaho Fair Food Tour Facebook page.