After a three-year hiatus caused by the effects of COVID-19, the annual East Idaho Fly Tying and Fly Fishing Expo will return to Idaho Falls for its 27th year.

"It really feels so great to be back," Snake River Cutthroats Representative Jimmy Gabettas said. "We were really concerned that after three years we would have trouble construing interest in the event, but that has not happened at all. We have had even more vendors reach out and have seen more excitement throughout the community than in previous years."


