After a three-year hiatus caused by the effects of COVID-19, the annual East Idaho Fly Tying and Fly Fishing Expo will return to Idaho Falls for its 27th year.
"It really feels so great to be back," Snake River Cutthroats Representative Jimmy Gabettas said. "We were really concerned that after three years we would have trouble construing interest in the event, but that has not happened at all. We have had even more vendors reach out and have seen more excitement throughout the community than in previous years."
The event will take place Friday and Saturdayat Mountain America Center. Friday's hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday's schedule runsfrom 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The highly anticipated event is organized by the Snake River Cutthroats, Idaho Falls Chapter for both Trout Unlimited and Fly Fishers International, and will be the Cutthroats’ sole annual fundraiser to support their mission of habitat conservation and education.
Scott Long, senior adviser for the Snake River Cutthroats, said that the conservation team has faced some hard times following the effects of the worldwide pandemic, "just as everyone has, we've had to shift money around, do a little less than we would have wanted to, but we've continued working, finding partnerships and doing the best that we can. This expo is really going to help push our efforts along and help us get back in the swing of things."
The expo will feature more than 120 fly-tiers, including national award winners, who will demonstrate their tying and fly-fishing techniques for all those who attend.
Along with live demonstrations, there will also be a fly tying theatrical video that will highlight several notable tiers with close-up videos of their skills.
On Friday night the event will host a Fly Tying Film Festival. Film Festival tickets can be purchased at Jimmy's All Season Angler.
Workshops will be offered on casting, fishing and tying, including youth- and women-specific workshops, expo officials ensuring they can help each and every present demographic.
"What is so unique about the expo is all the fly-tiers that come from all over the country," Gabettas said. "There will be so many opportunities to learn and grow and maybe even pick up a new hobby. There are programs and workshops focused on destinations, techniques and demos."
Expo officials said that new additions such as the casting pond, where casting gurus will share their wisdom and visitors can try out new rods, are adding a splash of added excitement to the event.
Dozens of vendors, up 50% from previous expos, Long said, will be present, representing many aspects of the fly tying and fly-fishing community along with a variety of raffles and silent auctions.
The event, which previously took place at the Shilo Inn, has grown exponentially in event space and vendor interest, which officials are hoping will also inspire a record growth in attendance. Long said event officials are expecting 2,000 to3,000 people.
Admission to the expo is free to the public but those who wish to participate in workshops must register at Jimmy’s All Seasons Anglers, 275 A St. or call the store at 208-524-7160.
"It is an event for everyone," Gabettas said. "There are so many options for people to come and tie their first fly, we call it the youth table but you could really be four or 84 and learning for the first time, sitting across from a professional tier."
