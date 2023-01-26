Following a three-year hiatus, the 27th Annual East Idaho Fly Tying and Fly Fishing Expo will return to Idaho Falls.
The event will take place at the city's new Mountain America Center on March 24-25. Friday's event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday will run from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will be organized by the Snake River Cutthroats, Idaho Falls Chapter for both Trout Unlimited and Fly Fishers International.
The annual expo is the Cutthroats' sole fundraiser to support their mission of habitat conservation and education and will feature over 100 fly tyers, including national award winners, demonstrating their tying and fly fishing techniques.
A fly tying theatrical video at the event will highlight several notable tyers with close-up videos of their skills.
Workshops will be offered on casting, tying and fishing, including youth and women specific workshops. Destination and technique presentations will also be featured.
Expo officials said that new additions such as the casting pond, where casting gurus will be sharing their wisdom and where visitors can try out new rods, are adding to the excitement of the event.
Dozens of vendors will be present, representing many aspects of the fly tying and fly fishing community along with a variety of raffles and silent auctions that will also be available throughout the event.
Admission to the event is free to the public. To register for workshops or purchase tickets to the evening events, those interested can visit Jimmy’s All Seasons Anglers at 275 A St. or call the store at 208-524-7160.
