thumbnail_Fly Tying Expo_Socal Media Ad Mat_v2c.png

Following a 3-year hiatus, the East Idaho Fly Tying Fly Fishing Expo returns for it's 27th annual event. 

 courtesy of Mountain America Center

Following a three-year hiatus, the 27th Annual East Idaho Fly Tying and Fly Fishing Expo will return to Idaho Falls.

The event will take place at the city's new Mountain America Center on March 24-25. Friday's event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday will run from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will be organized by the Snake River Cutthroats, Idaho Falls Chapter for both Trout Unlimited and Fly Fishers International.


