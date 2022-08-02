Idaho Falls Symphony (copy)
Members of the string section of the Idaho Falls Symphony rehearse at the Downtown Event Center in this 2020 file photo. The symphony was one of the organizations in eastern Idaho which received annual art grants for fiscal year 2023 from the Idaho Commission on the Arts. 

 JOHN ROARK | jroark@postregister.com

The Idaho Commission on the Arts is funding more than $95,000 in annual grants to eastern Idaho art organizations for fiscal year 2023.

The commission announced the grant awards in a Monday news release. Across Idaho, 81 organizations received grants, totaling $645,592. Organizations and schools receiving grants will match their awards with locally generated funds bringing the total to nearly $200,000, the release said.

