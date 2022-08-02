Members of the string section of the Idaho Falls Symphony rehearse at the Downtown Event Center in this 2020 file photo. The symphony was one of the organizations in eastern Idaho which received annual art grants for fiscal year 2023 from the Idaho Commission on the Arts.
The Idaho Commission on the Arts is funding more than $95,000 in annual grants to eastern Idaho art organizations for fiscal year 2023.
The commission announced the grant awards in a Monday news release. Across Idaho, 81 organizations received grants, totaling $645,592. Organizations and schools receiving grants will match their awards with locally generated funds bringing the total to nearly $200,000, the release said.
“Arts organizations play significant roles in the economic prosperity of Idaho cities and towns,” arts commission Chairman Steve Allred said in the release. “Arts and cultural production in Idaho accounts for $1.8 billion and 2.2% of our state economy and supports 19,113 jobs, 3,509 of them directly. Artistic production is good business.”
The list of 2023 annual grants for eastern Idaho grants are as follows:
Arts Education Grants
Arts Education Project grants provide funding for activities that unite effective practices in education and the arts and involve schools, artists and community organizations, the release said. These grants are targeted for pre-K and K-12 teaching and learning programs.
The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, Idaho Falls — $11,273
Burton Elementary School, Madison School District 321, Rexburg — $10,467
Idaho Falls Arts Council — $9,892
Idaho Falls Symphony — $9,777
Swan Valley School District 92, Irwin — $3,106
Writers at Harriman, Friends of Idaho State Parks, Island Park — $5,092
Entry Track Grants
Entry Track grants and Public Programs in the Arts grants provide stable, ongoing support for the arts programs delivered by Idaho’s professional arts organizations, the release said. These programs provide Idahoans the opportunity to experience performances, gallery exhibits, special events and workshops in a variety of artistic disciplines. Successful applicants demonstrated exceptional artistic merit, clearly defined management and the public value of their work.
Teton Arts Council, Driggs — $4,181
Public Programs in the Arts
The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho — $5,867
Challis Arts Council — $2,977
City of Rexburg, Cultural Arts Department — $5,264
Downtown Driggs Community Association — $4,115
Idaho Falls Arts Council — $10,588
Idaho Falls Symphony — $7,163
Idaho Falls Youth Arts Centre — $3,724
Writers at Harriman, Friends of Idaho State Parks — $2,143