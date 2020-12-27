Capping a yearslong effort to expand health care access in eastern Idaho, the new burn unit at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center made getting care more convenient and less costly for the sprawling area that surrounds Yellowstone National Park.
Before EIRMC's burn care unit launched, Traci Maier said the region was a dot in a "triangle of need."
Salt Lake City, Seattle and Las Vegas each have advanced burn units that allow doctors to treat patients with more severe burns. That's where those in need in Idaho had to be flown. Until April 2019.
Before building the $5 million burn center, only patients who had less than 10% of their bodies burned were able to be treated at EIRMC. The new facility meant the regional hospital could see patients with more than 20% burns — a big leap that includes the people who have left the hospital, but still need to tend to the scars and swelling from severe burns.
"It's an ongoing piece of a burn injury," Maier said. "It doesn't just go away when they come out of the hospital."
Since opening, Maier said the burn center has seen more than 180 patients who stay in the facility and more than 1,500 outpatients, who receive care but still live at home.
"It decreased travel time for families and just offers that ability to bring (burn care) closer to home," Maier said. "Burn care has a lot to do with family integration as well." Family support is crucial, she said. Follow-up care is tedious, so having access closer to home means less hours on the highway.
Traveling is a reality of seeking health care in rural areas like eastern Idaho. Often, metropolitan areas will have the bulk of specialist doctors because they need a large population base to keep them busy.
That means accessing health care — especially for in emergencies — is more expensive than usual. A 2004 study from the University of Utah found that their average burn patient was flown 246 miles to receive treatment, the Post Register previously reported. In 9 percent of cases, the cost for the patient’s flight was more than what they were charged for treatment by the hospital.
Maier said EIRMC treats patients from Boise, Twin Falls, Missoula and Yellowstone. Compared to urban areas, the service area for EIRMC is "vast and spread out," Maier said. Any health care offered here can impact neighbors hundreds of miles away whom rely on rural-focused specialists.
"I think it shows the forward-thinking of this hospital, and really trying to see what kinds of things the community needs to support staying home and having the support of your family and having services closer. That's what it means to me," Maier said. "It's a really proactive way of bringing care closer to home."