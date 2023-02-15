Cities across easternIdaho continue to battle winter weather conditionsas school, government and road closures continue to plague several areas during normal Wednesday business hours.
While Idaho Falls city officials said that there are not currently any road closures, staff from the transportation office are working long hours to complete snow removal as part of the city's fifth citywidesnow event, which was declared Tuesday.
"The schedule for removing snow on residential streets is dependent upon several factors, some of which are unpredictable, and changes slightly each time we conduct citywide plowing," said Idaho Falls Street Superintendent Brian Cardon in a city news release.
The release said it typically takes about 72 hours to plow the approximately 750 lane miles within city limits, unless more precipitation falls and the process starts over. But that prospect doesn't appear likely for the next several days, according to the forecast. It will be "bitterly cold" though, AccuWeather predicts with overnight lows around negative 5 predicted through Friday. By Sunday temps in Idaho Falls are expected to reach a balmy 32 degrees, but another weather system could bring more snow starting Monday.
Government officials with Fort Hall's Shoshone-Bannock Tribes offices made an executive decision to close all government buildings Tuesday and Wednesday due to weather, a tribes news release said. The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel and Tribal Enterprise businesses remained open through the government closures.
Idaho National Laboratory curtailed operations until 11 a.m. Wednesday "due to severe weather," an INL news release said.
Several areaschool districts have also enacted weather-related closures this week.
School districts as far south as Pocatello and as far west as Butte County,including Bonneville Joint School District 93 and Blackfoot School District 55, participated in closures that kept thousands of students at home due to "severe road conditions and an unfavorable forecast," District 55 Superintendent Brian Kress said in a Tuesday nightnews release.
Idaho Falls School District 91 officials elected to keepschool in session.
"The superintendent and transportation department staff were out in the early hours of the morning surveying the area," District 91 spokeswomanMargaret Wimborne said. "Being closer to the center of town and looking at the driving conditions, they decided that the roads were passable and safe. Those decisions are always very very difficult to make and we keep student and staff safety in mind at all times. When safe, we always want students in classrooms, getting the one-on-one help they need."
