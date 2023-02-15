Cities across eastern Idaho continue to battle winter weather conditions as school, government and road closures continue to plague several areas during normal Wednesday business hours.

While Idaho Falls city officials said that there are not currently any road closures, staff from the transportation office are working long hours to complete snow removal as part of the city's fifth citywide snow event, which was declared Tuesday.


