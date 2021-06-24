With record high temperatures and dry vegetation, officials across central and eastern Idaho have bumped up the fire danger rating to “Very High” and are considering restrictions.
The Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center and Central Idaho Dispatch Zone both raised the danger rating from “High” to “Very High” this week. The Teton Interagency Fire group raised its rating earlier this week for much of western Wyoming.
The new rating means that fire personnel expect that conditions could lead to fires starting easily, spreading quickly and burning intensely. Although no added restrictions have been imposed, land managers are watching the situation closely and may impose restrictions in the near future.
“We met with local land management agencies this week to discuss the criteria for going into restrictions,” said Joel Gosswiller, Bureau of Land Management fire management officer. “We have not reached the threshold for fire restrictions at this time; however, these conversations are held weekly and with the weather forecast we will likely be there soon.”
Potential restrictions could include no campfires, cigarette smoking only in vehicles, buildings or areas cleared of burnable material, a ban on welding operations on public land, and the requiring of spark arresters for chain saws or other small engines.
“We don’t usually go into a lot of restrictions here because of some specific parameters that have to be met, such as fuel moisture,” said Sarah Wheeler, spokesperson for the Eastern Idaho Interagency.
Currently, many areas only allow campfires in established fire rings and must be constantly monitored. Fireworks are not allowed on public lands and are restricted in several counties.
The Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire crews have responded to 32 fires so far this year, compared to nine fires in 2020 for this same time period.
“All but one of the fires were human-caused,” Wheeler said.
As of Thursday, eastern Idaho wildfires were extinguished. The Central Idaho Dispatch is battling a 120-acre, lightning-caused fire — the Fritzer Fire — burning about 21 miles west of Salmon in “steep, inaccessible terrain.”
“We are anticipating a very challenging fire season and this is just the start,” said Heath Perrine, Challis-Yankee Fork District ranger.
Teton Interagency Fire crews have reported 52 unattended or abandoned campfires so far this year. “Where campfires are allowed, it is extremely important that they are completely extinguished and cold to the touch before campers leave their site,” the agency said.
At the same time, the Idaho Falls Fire Department is urging caution during the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.
“I’ve seen more house fires in Idaho Falls over the last year than I have in any previous year in my career as a firefighter,” said Idaho Falls Fire Chief Duane Nelson. “All of the fires are unrelated and started because of different reasons, making it challenging to pinpoint why we are experiencing an upward trend. We are also seeing a rise in traumatic injuries as people get out and recreate. Please take extra precautions around your home and while outdoors. We do not want to see any more lives lost.”
The city fire department has responded to three house fires in the past week, one resulting in a fatality.