ICUIFCH1.jpg (copy)
FILE — Dr. Gurjeet Grover checks on a COVID-19 patient with the assistance of registered nurse A.J. Fisher in the intensive care unit at Idaho Falls Community Hospital on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.

 Monte LaOrange / mlaorange@postregister.com

COVID-19 is resurgent in Idaho following the emergence of a highly contagious omicron subvariant.

Active cases have been on an uptick nationally and in eastern Idaho this summer from the omicron BA.5 subvariant. According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, more than 35% of COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction tests returned positive from June 27 through July 9 in eastern Idaho, up from 1.2% from April 10 through April 16.

