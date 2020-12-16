Looking at a recent public request for help from Idaho Fish and Game on poaching cases across the state might lead someone to conclude that eastern Idaho has a big problem.
Out of six regions in the state, the Upper Snake Region (Idaho Falls to the Montana state line) listed 10 recent poaching cases while the rest of the state had eight cases combined. Does eastern Idaho have a bigger poaching problem than elsewhere?
“No,” says James Brower, Upper Snake Region communications manager. Brower calls it “the advertisement factor.”
He said area Fish and Game’s conservation officers are just reaching out to the public for information on more crimes and it’s proving to be a useful tool in catching the bad guys.
“We’ve had a lot of really good tips and good success with posting those things on the website and on our Facebook page,” Brower said. “We get a lot of really good tips coming in through the (Citizens Against Poaching) line. So it works over here.”
Of the 10 cases listed publicly in the upper Snake area, two were grizzly bears, six were elk and the others deer.
“It's not that we have more, that’s definitely not the case,” Brower said. “Statewide there hasn’t been an uptick of poaching incidences. There's always far too many, but there hasn’t been a noticeable increase. But what has been working is getting the word out and people responding to that message and providing us some good, helpful, useful information that can lead to citations.”
Besides the desire to protect the resource, a cash reward leading to a citation can also encourage people to call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline: $200 for birds, fish and general violations, $300 for most big game animals and wild turkey and $600 for trophy species such as bighorn sheep, mountain goats, grizzlies and moose.
“The public plays a critical role in catching poachers stealing game and fish from Idaho citizens,” said Chris Wright, Idaho Fish and Game Assistant Chief of Enforcement. “Those who 'Make the Call' help us detect and solve cases that in many circumstances, we wouldn't otherwise be able to."
Brower said that a witness’ report is often the only thing helping an officer in a poaching case.
“Think about it, what does an officer have to go off of?” he said. “You’ve got a dead animal and that’s it. You may not have hardly any other pieces of evidence unless a concerned member of the public has witnessed something or seen something or heard something or maybe caught wind of it through one of their buddies. … We really rely heavily on that public input to help us put some of those pieces of the puzzle together. It's worked.”
Brower said because the program is working, more cases are being broadcast.
“The public is really getting involved which is something we absolutely love to see,” he said. “They are taking ownership over the public resource and realizing it is a public resource. When somebody is poaching, they are basically stealing an opportunity and an animal away from the rest of the citizens of the state of Idaho.”
Fish and Game has compiled a few noteworthy stories on its website of poachers being caught with the help of people calling the Citizens Against Poaching hotline. Incidents from around the state, including eastern Idaho, involve violators wasting or illegally taking moose, elk, turkey or catching dozens of fish over the legal limit.
To read these stories, go to idfg.idaho.gov/enforcement/CAP-stories.
Anyone with information on a possible poaching incident should report it by calling the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 800-632-5999 (available 24 hours a day), or reporting online at idfg.idaho.gov/poacher.