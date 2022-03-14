Capitol Building (Winter)
Buy Now

The Idaho State Capitol building is reflected in the windows of the Joe R. Williams office building in downtown Boise, Thursday, January 27, 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

The deadline to file for candidacy in the 2022 primary election was Friday. Here are the eastern Idaho candidates running for state Legislature positions.

District 29

James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, and David Worley, R-Pocatello, are running for state senator. Mary Shea, D-Pocatello; Dustin Manwaring, R-Pocatello; and Craig Yadon, R-Pocatello, are running for state representative. Nate Roberts, D-Pocatello; Greg Romriell, R-Pocatello; and Jake Stevens, R-Pocatello are running for the other state representative position.

District 30

Dave Archuleta, D-Pocatello; Barry Johnson, R-Shelley; and Julie VanOrden, R-Pingree, are running for state senator. David Cannon, R-Blackfoot, is running unopposed for state representative and Travis Oler, D-Shelley, and Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, are running for the other state representative position.

District 31

Van Burtenshaw, R-Terreton, is running unopposed for state senator. Connie Delaney, D-Salmon; Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony; and Jerald Raymond, R-Menan, are running for state representative. Wayne Talmadge, D-Salmon; Rod Furniss, R-Rigby; and Darnell Shipp, R-St. Anthony, are running for the other representative position.

District 32

Kevin Cook, R-Idaho Falls, and Keith Newberry, R-Idaho Falls, are running for senator while Nicholas Christiansen, R-Idaho Falls, and Stephanie Mickelsen, R-Idaho Falls, are running for state representative. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, is running unopposed for the other representative position.

District 33

Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, and Bryan Scholz, R-Idaho Falls, are running for state senator. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls; Jeff Thompson, R-Idaho Falls; and Miranda Marquit, D-Idaho Falls, are running for state representative. Marco Erickson, R-Idaho Falls, is running unopposed for the other representative position.

District 34

Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, is running unopposed for state senator. Jason Drollinger, R-Rexburg, and Jon Weber, R-Rexburg, are running for state representative while Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, and Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg, are running for the other representative position.

District 35

Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs, and Doug Toomer, R-Iona, are running for state senator. Kevin Andrus, R-Lava Hot Springs, and Jon Goode, R-Soda Springs are running for state representative. Hyrum Johnson, I-Driggs; Chad Christensen, R-Iona; and Josh Wheeler, R-Ammon, are running for the other state senator position.

Recommended for you