The deadline to file for candidacy in the 2022 primary election was Friday. Here are the eastern Idaho candidates running for state Legislature positions.
District 29
James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, and David Worley, R-Pocatello, are running for state senator. Mary Shea, D-Pocatello; Dustin Manwaring, R-Pocatello; and Craig Yadon, R-Pocatello, are running for state representative. Nate Roberts, D-Pocatello; Greg Romriell, R-Pocatello; and Jake Stevens, R-Pocatello are running for the other state representative position.
District 30
Dave Archuleta, D-Pocatello; Barry Johnson, R-Shelley; and Julie VanOrden, R-Pingree, are running for state senator. David Cannon, R-Blackfoot, is running unopposed for state representative and Travis Oler, D-Shelley, and Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, are running for the other state representative position.
District 31
Van Burtenshaw, R-Terreton, is running unopposed for state senator. Connie Delaney, D-Salmon; Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony; and Jerald Raymond, R-Menan, are running for state representative. Wayne Talmadge, D-Salmon; Rod Furniss, R-Rigby; and Darnell Shipp, R-St. Anthony, are running for the other representative position.
District 32
Kevin Cook, R-Idaho Falls, and Keith Newberry, R-Idaho Falls, are running for senator while Nicholas Christiansen, R-Idaho Falls, and Stephanie Mickelsen, R-Idaho Falls, are running for state representative. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, is running unopposed for the other representative position.
District 33
Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, and Bryan Scholz, R-Idaho Falls, are running for state senator. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls; Jeff Thompson, R-Idaho Falls; and Miranda Marquit, D-Idaho Falls, are running for state representative. Marco Erickson, R-Idaho Falls, is running unopposed for the other representative position.
District 34
Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, is running unopposed for state senator. Jason Drollinger, R-Rexburg, and Jon Weber, R-Rexburg, are running for state representative while Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, and Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg, are running for the other representative position.
District 35
Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs, and Doug Toomer, R-Iona, are running for state senator. Kevin Andrus, R-Lava Hot Springs, and Jon Goode, R-Soda Springs are running for state representative. Hyrum Johnson, I-Driggs; Chad Christensen, R-Iona; and Josh Wheeler, R-Ammon, are running for the other state senator position.