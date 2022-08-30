Idaho lawmakers are set to reconvene on Thursday for a special session to vote on a bill that seeks to alleviate the impacts of inflation and invest in public education.
Many legislators including several from eastern Idaho have cosponsored the bill, which was announced in a proclamation from Gov. Brad Little. Only the governor of Idaho can call the Legislature back into session after it's adjourned for the year.
Among the eastern Idaho legislators listed as bill cosponsors are Marco Erickson, R-Idaho Falls; Rod Furniss, R-Rigby; Marc Gibbs, R-Grace and Jon Weber, R-Rexburg.
Senate cosponsors are Sens. Van Burtenshaw, R-Terreton; Kevin Cook, R-Idaho Falls; Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs; Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls and Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg.
A majority of legislators in both the House and Senate are cosponsoring the bill. In the House, 36 of 70 representatives are listed as sponsors and 25 of 35 senators are also listed.
“I’m excited to go back (to the Capitol),” Lent said. “I think it’s the right thing to do as the state has continued to show a very energetic economy and we’ve over-recovered in our revenue.”
The bill would provide a one-time tax rebate of $500 million to help Idahoans cover the costs of inflation. Taxpayers will get back 10% of 2020 income taxes paid, with minimum rebates of $300 for individuals and $600 for joint filers. Seniors who apply for the grocery tax credit also are eligible for the minimum rebate.
Little and the Idaho Division of Financial Management announced in a July news release that the state’s budget surplus was nearly $1.4 billion.
If the bill passes, rebates will start rolling out in September. The bill also eliminates the first $2,500 of income from taxation for individuals and $5,000 for joint filers, and establishes a new lower flat tax of 5.8% (down from 6%) for individuals and corporations. Statewide, the tax changes provide more than $150 million in ongoing relief to working Idahoans starting in January.
The bill will be met with opposition. Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, said she and several of her colleagues have reservations about additions to education funding that she wasn't shown. Ehardt is also listed as a cosponsor in the bill's statement of purpose but she said she is not sponsoring the same legislation that she was originally shown.
The bill would also allocate $410 million of annual funding from Idaho’s sales tax to the public school income fund and in-demand careers fund, with a 3% annual increase applied specifically to the $410 million to account for future inflation.
Ehardt has taken issue with the 3% annual growth factor because of the compounded effect it’ll have in the future, which she said wasn’t in the original legislation that she saw.
“I’m disappointed that the original legislation that was presented to me has changed. It would appear that the legislative body would not have the ability to change the legislation during the special session,” Ehardt said.
Another aspect of the bill Ehardt said she wants legislators to amend is the minimum rebates and she would like to see those increased.
Reclaim Idaho, the nonpartisan group that has collected enough signatures to put a $300-plus million annual education funding initiative, called the Quality Education Act, on the ballot in November, has also taken issue with the special session bill. The group’s cofounder Luke Mayville said in an Aug. 23 news release the bill was “clearly designed to supplant” the Quality Education Act.
“When it comes to tax policy, the Governor’s proposal overburdens the middle class and gives unneeded tax breaks to large corporations and the wealthy,” Mayville said in the release.
While Mayville and Reclaim Idaho have expressed issues with the bill, Mayville also said in the release it is an overall good investment for Idaho education and provides a victory for supporters of the Quality Education Act if passed by the Legislature.
Lent said education funding is the most critical piece of the legislation for him but added that Idahoans need a more permanent tax reduction. He said he’d like to see the homeowners’ exemption double for residents 65 and older in 2023. Lent is running unopposed in November’s general election for the District 33 seat in the Senate.
The homeowners’ exemption exempts up to 50% of annual property taxes with a maximum of $125,000. In 2021, the Legislature increased the maximum exemption from $100,000 to $125,000.
“I just feel like this is the right thing to do and we need to do it now as quickly as we can,” Lent said. “But from a long-term perspective, I think during the (2023) session we need to look at strategies that don’t just give back periodically but actually cut taxes over time, so it’s a more level playing field on an ongoing basis with tax reduction.”