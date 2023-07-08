Scott Sweet’s career trajectory has veered off the beaten path. He received a geology degree from Brigham Young University-Idaho but found himself drawn to art.
Sweet now sells art at farmers markets, including the Idaho Falls Farmers Market. His art business is called Scott’s Spots. His website is scotts-spots.com.
Sweet said that he was unsure about a career in geology and “art was really starting to take off. I was already selling to friends and family,” so it seemed natural to start selling at farmers markets.
“I (had) learned about the Rexburg farmer’s market and … several other markets going on and figured why not and see what happens,” Sweet said.
Sweet’s artistic knowledge doesn’t come from formal training.
“I’m self-taught. I’ve never taken an art class or anything,” Sweet said. “I’ve just drawn most of my life and then picked up painting.”
The subject of most of Sweet’s paintings is landscapes. These landscapes are primarily referenced from photos Sweet has taken while outdoors.
“Probably 90% of them are referenced from photos I’ve taken,” Sweet said. “That’s the beauty of it … it’s kind of incredible that these places exist — all within about a four-hour radius of (the) Rexburg, Idaho Falls area.”
Sweet is drawn to nature as a subject because of the peace that it has brought into his life.
“The most peace I’ve been able to find and the most fulfillment in life has been in connecting … with nature,” Sweet said. “Just something as simple as a sunset … has had an incredible impact on me that goes beyond words. The only way I can express it is through art.”
At the farmers markets, Sweet has seen the most success in selling landscapes that include some sort of a reflection in them, such as “a mountain reflection, (or) a reflection on a lake or a river,” he said.
These reflection paintings also mean the most to Sweet personally, he said.
The medium that Sweet generally uses is acrylic paint. “I’ll add water to get the textures I need for certain things, like water or the sky,” Sweet said.
Sweet uses two main color palettes for his paintings — blues, yellows and greens, and then sunrise and sunsets that include reds, purples and deep blues.
Depending on the size of a painting, it can take between 14 to 15 hours to complete a painting over the course of several sessions, according to Sweet.
The typical size of one of Sweet’s paintings is 16 inches by 20 inches.
Sweet can be found Saturdays at the Idaho Falls Farmers Market.
The farmers market will run until Oct. 28 this year, and it is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The farmers market runs along Memorial Drive.
