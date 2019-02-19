Indoor Pub Golf Tournament is March 2
The Idaho Falls Civitan Club will host its 17th annual Indoor Pub Golf Tournament on March 2.
The event features five-person teams and will begin and end at the Elk’s Lodge, 640 E. Elva St. Early registration is $150 by Saturday and $175 after that. Links to forms can be found online or on our Facebook Page. Prizes will be awarded for best costumes. All proceeds will benefit local charitable projects.
For information, contact Krisi Staten at 208-313-3551 or ifcivitans@gmail.com.
Civitan Club accepting nominations for International Servant’s Heart Award
The Idaho Falls Civitan Club is accepting nominations for the Servant’s Heart Award.
According to a news release, the award is a multi-disciplinary award recognizing outstanding service to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Nominees for the Servant’s Heart Award can be teachers, therapists, vocational educators, social workers or others whose service to citizens with intellectual and developmental disabilities deserves recognition.
To make a nomination, complete Google form at https://goo.gl/forms/jpK4T6fxZnYtUZSI2 or visit the Civitan Club of Idaho Falls, Inc. Facebook page. Contact McKayla Matlack at mckaylamatlack@gmail.com for additional information or with questions. Nominations must be received by Feb. 28.
The Servant’s Heart Award winner will be honored with an awards ceremony and dinner on April 11 at Guns N’ Gear, 1315 S. Utah Drive in Idaho Falls.
Sleep classes scheduled for this month
The Bonneville County Extension office will host a wellness class focused on improving sleep later this month.
The class, titled “How to Improve Sleep,” is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Friday or 7 p.m. Feb. 27 in the preschool room at Apple Athletic Club.
The classes are free to Apple members and $5 for nonmembers. Call Leslee Blanch at 208-529-1390 for information.
Bingham County Senior Center hosting May trip
The Bingham County Senior Center is hosting a trip through Diamond Tours to Mount Rushmore and the Black Hills of South Dakota.
This seven-day, six-night trip runs May 19-25th. All fees are due by March 12.
For information, call Liz at 208-785-4714. The public is invited to attend.