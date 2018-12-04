Fall River Electric to host food drive
Fall River Electric Cooperative will be hosting “Stuff the Truck” holiday food drives throughout the region this month.
According to a Fall River news release, each event will benefit the local food bank where the drive is being held. In addition to nonperishable food items, the release said local food banks are in need of pasta, cold cereal, peanut butter and canned fruit and chicken.
“Stuff the Truck” will be held at Broulim’s Fresh Foods in Rexburg from noon to 4 p.m. Friday. Donations made there will be given to Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership for families in need in the Rexburg and Sugar City areas.
If you are unable to attend this food drive, you can call Fall River Electric at 800-632-5726 and make a tax-deductible monetary donation to the food bank of your choice. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
University of Idaho Holiday Concert airs on public TV
The University of Idaho’s annual holiday concert, featuring nearly 1,000 performers from schools throughout the region along with the U of I jazz choirs and accompanying ensembles from the Lionel Hampton School of Music, will be broadcast on Idaho Public Television at 7 p.m. Dec. 11. The program will re-air at the same time on Christmas Day.
Featured in the broadcast are the U of I jazz choirs and one of the four U of I jazz bands. They are joined by regional elementary, junior high school and high school choirs and a community bell choir.
The 2018 University of Idaho Holiday Concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday in the ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center. It is free and open to the public, with donations accepted to support scholarships in the Lionel Hampton School of Music. The event will be live-streamed at uidaho.edu/news/ui-live.
Families are referred to the shelter by area service providers including Interfaith Sanctuary, Corpus Christi House and City of Light/River of Life Rescue Mission.
Interfaith Sanctuary offers similar services on weekdays.
Tree Of Hope lighting ceremony is Thursday
Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center’s annual Tree of Hope lighting ceremony is scheduled for 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Thursday at the Idaho Cancer Center, 3245 Channing Way.
According to an EIRMC event flier, the event will “celebrate life, offer hope for those still battling cancer, and remember those we’ve lost.”
Attendees can decorate an ornament to place on the tree. There will also be refreshments and music.
For information, visit eirmc.com.
ISU seeks Distinguished Faculty nominations
Idaho State University is seeking nominations for its Distinguished Teacher, Service and Researcher awards, which will be presented at the 2019 commencement exercises.
Nominees for each of the awards should be any member of the university faculty currently in his or her third or subsequent year of full-time service at ISU and will continue as a faculty member for 2019-2020. Nominations are being sought from ISU’s faculty, staff, the student body and alumni.
Nominations are due by Feb. 1.
Additional information and nomination forms can be found at isu.edu/academicaffairs/faculty-support/isu-faculty-awards/, or by calling Paddy Sant, management assistant for the Office of Academic Affairs and Enrollment Management, at 208-282-4220.
LDS singles adult choir presents Christmas show
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Regional Singles Adult Choir will present its annual Christmas program at 7 p.m. Friday at the North Idaho Falls Stake Center, 955 Memorial Drive.
Everyone is welcome.