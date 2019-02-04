Photo classes to benefit local food bank
Christopher Balmer of Perfect Light Camera & Supply and Photo Adventure Workshops is offering two classes at the Colonial Theater on Feb. 16.
Students who bring a can of food to the event will be entered into a drawing to win over $1,000 in prizes. Each can of food will receive one entry into the drawing. Food will be donated to the Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls.
The first class is titled “Mastering Your Camera — Beginner/Intermediate DSLR Photography” and will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $60. The second class, titled “Mastering Landscape Photography,” will run from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and cost $30.
To register or for information, call 208-523-6789 or visit Perfect Light Camera and Supply at 2169 E 17th St. in Idaho Falls.
AARP Foundation to offer free tax assistance
Beginning in February and continuing through April 15, AARP Foundation is providing free tax assistance and preparation through its Tax-Aide program.
The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, celebrating its 51st year and the nation’s largest free tax assistance and preparation service, has provided help to more than 50 million taxpayers since its inception.
To find an AARP Foundation Tax-Aide site or more information, including which documents to bring to the tax site, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxhelp or call 1-888-687-2277.
IFFD to celebrate 2018 at open house
The Idaho Falls Fire Department will hand out awards, announce new hires and promotions and celebrate 2018 at an open house at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Colonial Theater, 450 A Street in Idaho Falls.
The event is free and open to the public. Opening ceremonies will be provided by Fire Chief Dave Hanneman, Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper and the Idaho Falls Fire Department Pipes & Drums and Honor Guard. City Councilwoman Michelle Ziel-Dingman will sing the national anthem.
The department will recognize EMS Provider of the Year and Firefighter of the Year, as well as a Citizen Award, a Business Partner Award and two lifesaving awards.