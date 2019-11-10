AARP Defensive Driver Course has a new locationIdaho’s AARP Driver Safety Program will offer a defensive driver class from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 19 hosted by Fairwinds Sand Creek, 3310 Valencia Drive in Idaho Falls.
The one-day course is designed for drivers 50 and older but is open to everyone. The cost of the class is $20. AARP members will receive a $5 discount with their membership cards; the fee covers the cost of materials. Fairwinds will serve a complimentary lunch to all who attend. Those who complete the course will receive a certificate that can be used toward a possible discount on their auto insurance premiums or points off their driving record with the Idaho DMV.
This course will not only cover age-related changes in driving but other challenges, such as driving around large vehicles, aggressive drivers, changing roadways and other helpful hints for all drivers, including winter driving tips.
AARP offers a number of other courses and workshops for today’s drivers and their families at no cost. Some include Smart Driver Tech, an online program that gives drivers an insight into new technology on today’s vehicles. “We Need To Talk” is another online workshop designed to help attendees make the decision on when to retire from driving. Both can be found on AARP’s Learn@50+ website.
To register for this class or for information, contact instructor Nels Jensen at 208-221-1078
Happy Holiday Eating presentations plannedLeslee Blanch, RD, LD, the Family Consumer Science associate educator at the University of Idaho Bonneville County Extension, will present three Happy Holiday Eating presentations this month.
The first will be at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Idaho Falls Public Library. The other two will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 20 and at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 22 in the Preschool Room at the Apple Athletic Club, 2030 Jennie Lee Drive in Idaho Falls.
The presentations are free to attend. For questions, contact Blanch at 208-529-1390.
AARP Idaho to host town hall with Gov. LittleAARP is inviting Idahoans to join Gov. Brad Little for a statewide telephone town meeting. The one-hour conversation with Gov. Little and AARP Idaho state Director Lupe Wissel will focus on the upcoming legislative session, Medicaid reform, economic issues and other topics important to Idahoans of all ages.
This is an interactive forum and participants are encouraged to call and speak directly with the governor. Questions also may be submitted ahead of time via email at aarpid@aarp.org.
The conversation begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Participants can join by dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 or register in advance by visiting https://vekeo.com/aarpidaho/.
From Post Register reports