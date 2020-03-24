Idaho Falls Opera performance rescheduled
The Idaho Falls Opera Theatre has postponed the performance of "Hansel & Gretel".
The performance is now scheduled for Oct. 2, 3 and 5 at the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts. Visit idahofallsarts.org/hansel-and-gretel for information.
Fall River scholarship period open
Graduating high school seniors whose guardians are members of Fall River Electric are eligible for a scholarship to continue their education.
Scholarships are valued at $2,400, paid in increments of $600 annually. Participants are required to provide a short essay stating their educational goals and why they deserve a scholarship.
Visit fallriverelectic.com to apply. The deadline is Friday.