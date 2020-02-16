Grins on the Go comes to area schools
Dental sealants and fluoride varnishes for first-, second- and fifth-grade students of Fairview Elementary and Groveland Elementary schools are available through the Delta Dental Grins on the Go program.
Fairview Elementary's program begins Tuesday with Groveland Elementary's program following on Feb. 25. Guardians need to contact the attendee's school for the health history and permission form to receive these cavity-prevention treatments. There is no cost associated with this program. For information, call Delta Dental Community Outreach at 1-866-894-3563.
Frank Church Symposium scheduled Thursday and Friday
The Idaho State University International Affairs Council Frank Church Symposium on International Affairs is Thursday and Friday in the Rendezvous ABC Suites at Idaho State University in Pocatello.
The 49th annual symposium titled “The End of Democracy? Challenges and Opportunities” features American political sociologist Larry Diamond as the keynote speaker. Symposium topics also include media and democracy, globalization, the rise of authoritarianism, and minorities and majorities in democracy. Admission is free. Visit facebook.com/Internationalafffairscouncil1.
Cooking class offered for former DOE and INL workers
Former Department of Energy, Idaho National Lab and Argonne-West workers are invited to Nuclear Care Partners' senior cooking class at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 25 at the Good Samaritan Society, 840 E. Elva St.
This class focuses on cooking techniques, nutrition and simple recipes. Reservations are required at 208-715-3024. There is no cost to attend.
Pornography awareness conference Saturday
Citizens for Decency aims to spread awareness of the negative effects of pornographic material. The group is holding "Unite to Fight Pornography" on Saturday at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 870 S. Fisher St.
The conference is scheduled from 1-4 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m. with Jenny Oaks Baker and Family Four. Visit www.citizensfordecency.org/unitetofightporn for information.
Potandon Produce donates to local organizations
Potandon Produce and employees' donations totaled $25,000 which was gifted to 14 local nonprofit organizations Feb. 14.
The recipients were Building Hope Today, Meals on Wheels, Hospice of Eastern Idaho, Regional Council for Christian Ministry, Idaho Falls Area Humanitarian Center, Camp Rainbow Gold, CASA, Snake River Animal Shelter, Shepherds Inn, Bingham Crisis Center for Women, Camp Magical Moments, Unbridled Hope, Champs Heart and Community Food Basket Idaho Falls.