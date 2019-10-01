Bingham Healthcare to hold annual Brake for Breakfast
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Bingham Healthcare announced that it will hold its annual Brake for Breakfast event from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The public is invited to join Bingham Healthcare’s team of volunteers in front of Bingham Memorial Hospital on 98 Poplar St. on Wednesday morning in Blackfoot to pick up a free breakfast bag.
Women on their way to work, out running errands or after dropping their kids off at school can brake directly in front of our hospital and pick-up a free breakfast, women’s health information and more.
Visitors at the Poplar Street location Wednesday morning will stop at Breakfast Junction to pick-up a free bag containing healthy breakfast items, a drink and other goodies. They the can swing by Information Way where Bingham Healthcare’s physicians will give participants information packets about breast cancer awareness. And at the final stop, Pink Place, everyone will receive several pink gifts that will serve as reminders of the continued fight against breast cancer.
Medicare enrollment begins Oct. 15, ends Dec. 7
The Medicare Annual Enrollment period begins Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 7.
People with Medicare looking to make changes to existing Prescription Drug or Medicare Advantage plans, or those seeking to enroll in new plans in Idaho can do so during the annual Medicare Open Enrollment period.
Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors from the Idaho Department of insurance are available statewide to meet with Medicare beneficiaries and those eligible to join the federal health care program. SHIBA representatives can provide free Medicare information, including reviewing Medicare coverage options.
SHIBA offers information on Medicare Open Enrollment, including a calendar of events offered statewide where Medicare counselors will be available to provide assistance during the Open Enrollment period.
Call toll-free 800-247-4422 to make an appointment or to speak with a SHIBA counselor.
A Medicare Workshop is 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 10 in Idaho Falls. Call SHIBA at 1-800-247-4422 to register.
Additionally, certified Medicare counselors will provide personal assistance with Part D or Medicare Advantage Plan enrollment.
There will be a walk in-event 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 15 in Blackfoot. No appointment is necessary.
Another enrollment event is planned from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 18 in Idaho Falls. It is a walk-in event; no appointment necessary.
Call toll-free 800-247-4422 for information.
Rexburg Chamber sponsors
Meet the Candidates Forums
People who want to meet the candidates for office in Rexburg can attend the Meet the Candidates Forum at noon Oct. 9 at the Romance Theater, 2nd E. Main St. in Rexburg.
The speakers are mayoral candidates Jerry Merrill and Travis R. Brown and City Council candidates Jordan Busby, Robert E. Chambers, Tisha Flora and Bryanna Johnson.
Those interested in meeting the candidates running for office in Sugar City can do so at a Meet the Candidates Forum at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at Sugar Salem High School, 1 Digger Drive in Sugar City.
The speakers will be mayoral candidates Steve Adams and David Ogden and City Council candidates Joy Ball, Brent Barrus, Steve Davis, Connie Fogle, Clyde Haacke, Gene Jeppson, Catherine Nielson and DeVerl Stoddard.
The forums are sponsored by the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce.