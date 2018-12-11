Idaho Falls Arts Council seeks Paramount Theater memories
The Idaho Falls Arts Council wants to learn about any fun stories or special memories of what people saw or did at the old Paramount Theater on A Street.
The historic Colonial Theater was known as the Paramount Theater between 1929 and 1980 and is now 100 years old. The Arts Council is celebrating the centennial event during its 2019-2020 season with special events and presentations including a book of local memories, an Arts Council news release said.
“Were you an usher, run the candy counter or empty the popcorn machine? What it was like being in the audience or backstage when the curtains went up on a major movie or a local group of live actors or musicians? Was it the site of your first date or an marriage vow made in the balcony?” the release said.
The 998-seat theater is one of three large theaters of historical significance remaining in Idaho. It is owned and operated by the nonprofit Idaho Falls Arts Council which was responsible for reviving the theater and surrounding buildings.
To be a part of this historical record, contact Amy Carr at the Idaho Falls Arts Council at 208-552-0471.
Christofferson to speak at BYU-I commencement
Elder D. Todd Christofferson, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will address 2,505 graduates at Brigham Young University-Idaho’s 2018 fall semester commencement later this month.
The ceremony is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Dec. 19 in the BYU-Idaho Center.
According to a BYU-Idaho news release, the university will award 1,973 bachelor’s degrees and 559 associate degrees. Of the graduates, 1,501 are women and 1,004 are men.
Christofferson was born in American Fork, Utah, graduated from high school in New Jersey, earned his bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University, and his law degree from Duke University.
Information about the ceremony is available at byui.edu/graduation/fall.