Idaho Falls Rescue Mission to hold fundraiser banquet Sept. 20
The Idaho Falls Rescue Mission will hold its first annual banquet Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. at the Waterfront, 1220 Event Center Drive in Idaho Falls. The event will be catered, will have a program and will allow time to recognize volunteers, supporters and sponsors.
The banquet is being held to raise $50,000 through monetary donations and sponsorships. The money will go to daily operations and programs that serve the homeless in southeastern Idaho. The IFRM is 100 percent community funded, and so does not receive federal funding and is instead dependent on financial support from businesses, sponsors and individuals.
Individual tickets are $50, and tickets for a table of eight are $400. Doors open at 5 p.m. Seating is limited. Attendees can reserve their seat and RSVP through Kelly Golden, community relations coordinator for the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission at kgolden@ifrescuemission.org or by calling the office at 208-552-5575.
Bank of Commerce to donate $2,500 to Lillian Vallely School
Bank of Commerce employees will deliver a $2,500 check to Lillian Vallely School in Blackfoot on Wednesday.
“Donations are critical to help Lillian Vallely School,” Justin Hokanson, the Bank of Commerce’s senior vice president and area manager, said in a news release. “Money is needed to support programs that aren’t otherwise funded. We visited the school last spring and were very impressed with the quality of the education that is provided.”
Lillian Vallely School’s mission is to help Native American children in kindergarten through fifth grade “find success educationally, socially and spiritually by providing a quality education consisting of academics, Shoshone/Bannock cultural preservation and basic Christian values,” the release said.
The school is a private, nonprofit elementary school serving Native American children who live on the Fort Hall reservation.