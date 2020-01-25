Region 7 Republicans schedule Lincoln Day Dinner for Feb. 29
Region 7 Republican Chairwoman Ann Rydalch announces that the next Region 7 Lincoln Day Dinner is set for Feb. 29 with a social hour at 6 p.m. followed by the program/dinner at 7 p.m. The event will be held at the Melaleuca Event Center, 4609 S. 65th W. in Idaho Falls (off Exit 113 on I-15).
U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, is the keynote speaker. Idaho Gov. Brad Little will also give remarks as well as U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho (if votes allow).
Idaho Senate President Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, will provide a tribute to President Lincoln.
Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland, the president of the Idaho Sheriff’s Association, will be in attendance as Republicans honor the Idaho Sheriffs’ Association and the nine county sheriffs of Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
A special guest speaker is Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich who is serving his fourth term as the elected Republican sheriff of Spokane County. He will be speaking on the challenges facing local law enforcement in the 21st century.
Tickets can be purchased from Republican county chair members in advance for $35 per person or at the door for $40.
College of Eastern Idaho scholarship deadline nears
The upcoming scholarship deadline is fast approaching for current and future College of Eastern Idaho students. If applicants are seeking scholarship opportunities, please do not miss the deadline coming up on Feb. 14. The scholarship application is for funding available in fall 2020 and spring 2021. Applicants can locate scholarship information and the application at www.ceigiving.org. Please review listed eligibility requirements before completing the application. Applicants must have a CEI student ID to apply. All questions regarding scholarship applications can be directed to scholarships@cei.edu or by calling 208-535-5407. For questions on CEI admissions, please visit www.cei.edu or call 208-524-3000.
CEI Foundation is continuing to manage a new opportunity made possible by the John & Olive Adams Scholarship Foundation for the second year. Students must process a separate application to be considered for a four-year scholarship opportunity. This particular opportunity is ideal for a brand new college student with plans beyond CEI. Funding supports the first two years at CEI, and then the student can attend another Idaho public institution and utilize their funds to assist with expenses for the next two years of their collegiate journey. For this scholarship, visit https://ceigiving.org/john-and-olive-adams-scholarship-foundation/.
For more information about the College of Eastern Idaho Foundation, please visit www.ceigiving.org. Those interested in starting at CEI can visit www.cei.edu for more or to process the application online.
Heart-healthy eating event sheduled for Feb. 5
There will be a free heart-healthy eating event at 11 a.m. Feb. 5 at the EIRMC Cardiopulmonary Rehab Office, 3100 Channing Way in Idaho Falls.
The presenter will be Leslee Blanch, R.D., L.D., Family Consumer Science associate educator from the University of Idaho Bonneville County Extension Office.