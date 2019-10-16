ICF grant cycle provides more than
$55,000 in Bonneville County
The Idaho Community Foundation’s Eastern Region Grants Panel has selected 71 nonprofit organizations in east and southeast Idaho to receive more than $237,000 through its annual competitive grant cycle.
Grant recipients are from Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Caribou, Custer, Franklin, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison, Oneida, Power and Teton counties.
In Bonneville County, the following organizations received grants totaling more than $55,000:
Catholic Charities of Idaho, $3,000; Girl Scouts of Silver Sage Council, $5,000; Hospice of Eastern Idaho, $2,500; Idaho Diaper Bank, $5,000; Idaho Falls Area Humanitarian Center, $3,709; Idaho Falls Arts Council, $3,500; Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen, $5,000; Idaho Falls Youth Arts Centre, $2,500; Idaho Shakespeare Festival, $3,000; Museum of Idaho, $5,000; Regional Council for Christian Ministry, $5,000; Senior Citizens' Community Center, $1,500; Seventh Judicial District CASA Program, $2,500; Shepherd’s Inn Corporation, $4,084; and The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, $4,202.
Application period opens for
three INL K-12 STEM Grants
The application period for three available K-12 STEM education grants opened Tuesday. These grants are available to Idaho educators in regions 5 and 6. Idaho National Laboratory will award grants on behalf of its operator, Battelle Energy Alliance.
The program seeks to align future workforce needs with Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics education in eastern Idaho. Over the past decade, INL has awarded nearly $5 million to support STEM education in Idaho.
INL will accept proposals in three categories:
— The Gov. C.L. ‘Butch’ and First Lady Lori Otter INL/BEA STEM Impact Grant, which provides $15,000 to provide full or partial support for an innovative, collaborative and sustainable STEM project that will integrate STEM concepts into a school and have a demonstrable impact on eastern Idaho students.
— The Classroom Grant, which provides up to $1,500 for funding to improve student understanding of and learning experiences in STEM. Up to 10 grants will be awarded for proposals that support innovative student-centered projects and experiential learning at the classroom level.
— The Community STEM and Career Awareness Grant, which awards up to $750 to publicly funded and nonprofit organizations wishing to host a community STEM event focused on raising awareness about STEM education and career options. The event needs to target not only students, but also their parents/guardians and the community at large. Priority will be given to organizations holding events in underserved communities including rural and Spanish-speaking populations. Up to 10 grants will be awarded to organizations such as schools, libraries, after-school educational programs or educational nonprofits/community centers.
All grant applications can be submitted through the stem.inl.gov website. The application period closes Nov. 15.
Cancer prevention workshop
planned next week
University of Idaho Bonneville County Extension will present a cancer prevention workshop at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 22 on the second floor of the Idaho Falls Public Library. The event will feature a presentation by Leslee Branch, family consumer science associate educator. More information can be obtained by calling 208-529-1390.