Madison County preparedness forum is June 13
The Madison County Preparedness and Readiness Forum, hosted by the Madison County Emergency Management Department, will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. June 13 at City Hall in the Council Room, 35 N. 1st East.
The forum will feature speakers and groups that will help the county better prepare for emergencies and disasters.
“I encourage you to come out to the forum so you can share how you would like the county to better prepared for disasters and emergencies," Robert E. Kohler, the county’s emergency manager, said in a news release. "Your input is essential.”
The Emergency Management Department will use the feedback to finalize the Hazard Mitigation Plan update.
For information, contact Kohler by emailing robertk@rexburg.org or by calling 208-359-3010.
Planet Arts classes begin June 12
Planet Arts classes are back. Planet Arts are one-hour art classes every Wednesday through the summer at the Willard Arts Center. From noon to 1 p.m., kids 5 to 9 years old can learn about an art technique and work on a project for only $3.
Planet Arts classes do not need to be taken as a series. This year’s projects are:
— June 12 – Snakes in the Grass
— June 19 – 3D Shape Mobile
— June 26 – Bee a Team!
— July 3 – Fireworks and Rockets
— July 10 – Sea Turtles in the Ocean
— July 17 – If I was a Bug…
— July 24 – Mosaic Tiles
— July 31 – Recycled Dinosaur Sculptures
— Aug. 7 – Torn Paper Landscapes
Idaho Falls Arts Council patrons can register for classes in advance at idahofallsarts.org.
For information, contact Amy Carr, Idaho Falls Arts Council marketing manager, at acarr@idahofallsarts.org or at 208-522-0471.
4th of July Parade volunteers needed
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is seeking volunteers for the Fourth of July Parade.
Interested parties who are available from 8 a.m. to noon July 4th can email programs@idahofallschamber.comor call 208-523-1010, option 3.