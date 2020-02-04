Tips to get your Idaho tax refund fasterAs Idaho residents prepare to file their 2019 state income tax return, the Idaho State Tax Commission offers the following tips to help them get their refunds faster.
Don’t file a return before receiving all W-2s or other required information. Individuals can file an amended return to add this missing information, but it can delay the refund by weeks or months.
Review the return for accuracy before sending it. Missing or unclear information can delay the refund by months:
— Check for correct Social Security numbers.
— Verify banking information if using direct deposit.
— E-filers: Make sure to enter the W-2 information correctly.
— Paper filers: Make sure to include W-2s and federal return.
— E-file the tax return and use direct deposit to get the fastest possible refund. Also, provide a driver’s license or identity card number when e-filing to help the refund process faster.
— If receiving a letter from the Tax Commission asking for information, respond to it quickly so the refund can continue processing.
Find more tips at tax.idaho.gov/refundinfo.
Legislative video conference to be held in Sugar CityA legislative video conference with Sen. Brent Hill, Rep. Britt Raybould and Rep. Doug Ricks will be held noon Feb. 12 at the Sugar Salem School District Office, 105 Center St. in Sugar City.
Lunch is available for $10. Call the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce at 208-356-5700 or email jeanine@rexburgchamber.com.
Bonneville County
emergency response training begins Feb. 12
Community Emergency Response Team training in Bonneville County will begin at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12 and will continue weekly through April 8 at the Idaho State University extension campus in Idaho Falls. There are eight weekly classes.
The final drill will be April 4 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Anyone can attend these free classes. Previously trained CERT members are encouraged to attend any class, any week to refresh skills.
The CERT program educates volunteers about disaster preparedness for hazards that may impact their area and trains citizens in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization and disaster medical operations.
To register, email 8BCERT@gmail.com with a name, address, email and phone number. The class is limited to 30 people. Exact location of the class on the Idaho Falls-ISU campus will be given upon registration.
CERT training is sponsored by the Bonneville County Office of Emergency Management.
City of Idaho Falls issues reminder about sidewalk snow removalCity of Idaho Falls officials are reminding residents that clearing sidewalks and other rights-of-way is the responsibility of the adjacent property owner and, according to city code, must be done within 24 hours following the cessation of a precipitation event. Noncompliance can result in an infraction, a city news release said.
There are online resources available such as those offered by Just Serve to assist with organizing volunteer groups to assist with snow removal efforts, the release said. Residents are asked to move snow onto landscaped areas in the yard or the corner of a parking lot rather than onto streets. City code prohibits placing snow on any public street, sidewalk, easement, right-of-way, or public way, alleyway or sidewalk.
“Snow removal is a big job, particularly when Mother Nature repeatedly challenges us with a large amount of snow in a short period of time,” Public Information Officer Kerry Hammon said in the release. “Teamwork is essential during weather events that impact our entire city. We are very fortunate to live in a community where it is not uncommon to see individuals lend a helping hand to others who may be unable to shovel due to ailments or disabilities.”
Residents who have concerns about snow and ice that has not been removed from sidewalks should call the non-emergency number for the Dispatch Center at 208-529-1200. Individuals with concerns about cars parked on city streets during a snow event, defined as 2-inches or more of snow on the roadway with associated citywide parking restrictions in place, also should call 208-529-1200.