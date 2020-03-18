EIRMC institutes additional visitor restrictions starting todayEffective today EIRMC is implementing the following additional visitor restrictions to protect already-vulnerable hospitalized patients, as well as patient care staff.
— Each patient will be allowed one designated visitor for the duration of their hospital stay. Patients will verbally identify their designated visitor, and it will be documented by the patient care team. This designated visitor will be screened upon entry to the hospital, as part of an existing process implemented several weeks ago. The visitor must show ID at the screening station.
— Visiting hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Main lobby doors close at 7 p.m.
— Visitors must enter through the main entrance unless they are visiting an emergency room patient.
These new restrictions are in addition to restrictions that have been in place during the flu season:
— No visitors who have had respiratory symptoms (fever with cough or fever with shortness of breath) in the last seven days.
— No visitors younger than 18.
As a reminder, all visitors and patients will be asked several questions at the point of entry. Ill visitors will be asked to delay their visit until they are well.
Bingham County changes driver’s license issuance hoursDue to the Coronavirus outbreak in Idaho, there will be some changes in driver’s license issuance.
— Driver’s license issuance will open at 8 a.m. and close at noon for one hour for lunches and for cleaning.
— Driver’s license issuance will then re-open at 1 p.m. and close at 4 .p.m. for cleaning.
— There will be a limit on the number of people who can be in driver’s license issuance at a time. This limit will be two people who are being helped and two people who are waiting in the room. The rest of the people need to remain in the hall and wait for their turn to go into driver’s license issuance.
— Please be patient with staff.
— These changes will be in effect for the next two weeks then the order will be re-evaluated
Gov. Little has given everyone an extension on their driver’s license for 90 days. He is working with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office federal partners to get an extension on the STAR card.
The 90-day extension applies to driver’s licenses and non-commercial registration. If one of these credentials expires between March 1 and May 31 of 2020, individuals will have until June 30, 2020, to renew. Many of these can be renewed online. Commercial driver’s licenses will not qualify for this extension.
Art museum to close TuesdayIn the interest of protecting the public health of visitors, volunteers and staff, The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho is temporarily closed, which began Tuesday, until further notice.
The COVID-19 situation is being continually monitored and updates will be made to the museum’s webpage accordingly.
Those who have registered for events and programs at the museum in the coming weeks should receive a phone call or email regarding the cancellation or postponement of those activities. For questions about those programs, email astanger@theartmuseum.org.
For more information, call 208-524-7777 or visit www.theartmuseum.org.
Sparklight opens WiFi hotspotSparklight announced that it is opening WiFi hotspots across its footprint for public use during the COVID-19 crisis in order to keep individuals and communities connected to the online resources they want and need.
Sparklight’s WiFi hotspot can be accessed in the Sparklight local office parking lot, located at 1525 Sherry Ave. in Idaho Falls.
Additionally, Sparklight announced that as of March 13, it is making unlimited data available on all internet services for 30 days, as well as offering payment deferrals and waiving late fees for its customers for 60 days. The company plans to reassess after 30 days based on the continued impact and evolving nature of the virus.
To minimize COVID-19 risk, Division of Welfare offices open for appointments onlyTo minimize the impact of COVID-19, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Division of Welfare is shifting from walk-in services to appointment- and phone-based services only in some Idaho locations beginning today. Benefits will continue as normal.
For those who still want to talk to someone in person, DHW staff will schedule an appointment at the local office.
The Division of Welfare (Self Reliance) locations offering appointments only at this time are Boise (Westgate), Coeur d’Alene, Idaho Falls, Lewiston, Nampa, Payette, Pocatello, Preston and Twin Falls.
To make an appointment or visit by phone, call 1-877-456-1233.
To apply for benefits, report a change or discuss your case, call 1-877-456-1233 or visit www.livebetteridaho.org.
Customers also can fax (1-866-434-8278) or email (MyBenefits@dhw.idaho.gov) applications, verification documents or other documents.
All other locations are allowing walk-in traffic. Remember, those who are having a fever, dry cough or shortness of breath, should stay home and call their healthcare provider.
Other department information is available on the department’s website or Live Better Idaho. Up-to-date information on COVID-19 is available at coronavirus.idaho.gov.