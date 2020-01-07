ISU Credit Union surprises area
teachers with $6,600 donation
ISU Credit Union made a surprise visit Dec. 18 to a few local schools to present a $6,600 donation.
The donation will help teachers fund classroom essentials through the national nonprofit AdoptAClassroom.org that they might otherwise purchase with money out of their own pockets. From art supplies to notebooks, pencils and even clothing for students, the donation will allow teachers to select the most needed items for their classrooms to ensure their students have everything they need to learn and succeed in school.
Teachers from I.T. Stoddard Elementary School in Blackfoot School District 55 were on hand to receive a check for $4,200, while teachers from Falls Valley Elementary School and Summit Hills Elementary School in Bonneville Joint School District 93 were present to receive a check for $2,400.
“ISU Credit Union is constantly looking for ways to give back and help enrich the communities we live in. AdoptAClassroom.org provides an amazing fundraising platform to help benefit the education system at the local level. They have been an amazing partner to collaborate with,” ISU Credit Union President/CEO Doug Chambers said in a news release.
“ISU Credit Union understands that supporting K-12 education is a meaningful way to strengthen the communities where their members and employees live and work,” says Ann Pifer, executive director of AdoptAClassroom.org. “Thanks to our partnership with ISU Credit Union, we are able to benefit more K-12 schools, teachers and students throughout Idaho.”
Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet is Jan. 17
The Idaho Falls African American Alliance is hosting the 14th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet. The three-hour banquet will begin at 6 p.m. on Jan. 17 at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing event center. The event will feature J.C. Watts, who is a former Oklahoma congressman and chairman of Black News Channel. Tickets can be purchased by calling 208-918-6229.
Organic gardening classes offered
The Idaho Falls Community Garden Association is offering a series of classes on organic gardening on Saturdays starting Dec. 18. The classes are free and open to the public and are hosted from 10 a.m. to noon. They will be hosted in room 211 of the Center for Higher Education building at University Place.
Classes include:
— Idaho Garden Calendar: a Month-by-Month Growing Guide, Jan. 18
— Organic Insect and Disease Control, Jan. 25
— Get Growing: Seed Starting and Transplanting Basics, Feb. 1
— Water-wise Gardening, Feb. 8
— Healthy Soils I: The Soil Food Web with Dr. Elaine Ingham, Feb. 15
— Healthy Soils II: Ticks and Techniques for Healthy Soil, Feb. 22
— Herbs for Beginners: How to Grow and Use Herbs, Feb. 29
— Organic Gardening for Beginners Roundtable, March 7