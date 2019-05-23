Baggin’ & Braggin’ Cornhole Tournament
Buffalo Wild Wings and MacKenzie River Pizza will host a Baggin’ & Braggin’ Cornhole Tournament on June 22. All proceeds will go toward purchasing Automated External Defibrillators.
“When we began planning the tournament, we knew we wanted the funds to go toward something that would benefit not only the Idaho Falls Police and Fire Departments but also the community,” explains Martie Jaramillo, general manager of Buffalo Wild Wings.
There will also be music and a competition between law enforcement and firefighters. Two sets of cornhole boards will be auctioned off as well as other items. The tournament grand prize is breakfast with firefighters at Fire Station 1 Headquarters followed by a SWAT experience with the Idaho Falls Police SWAT team.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase from Buffalo Wild Wings, MacKenzie River Pizza and Watkins Distributing. The event will be outdoors in the grass area at Snake River Landing along Pier View Drive.
VIP Business Sponsorships are sold out, but there is still space for teams. Teams should register soon. Tournament participants must be 18 years of age or older.
The more money raised, the more AED devices can be purchased. Mention the tournament at Buffalo Wild Wings or MacKenzie River Pizza on June 22 and 10 percent of the food purchases will also go toward the fundraiser.
Registration forms are available at:
https://www.idahofallsidaho.gov/DocumentCenter/View/8520/Baggin--Braggin-Cornhole-Tournament
Photos: Idaho Falls Fire Department teaching CPR and AED skills to students at Alturas International Academy, March 2019.
Media Contact: Kerry Hammon, Public Information Officer, Idaho Falls Fire Department, (208) 612-8122 or khammon@idahofallsidaho.gov.
Survey deadline extended until May 27
To ensure D91's parents and patrons have time to provide input on the ideas being developed to address the district's facilities' needs, the deadline to complete the online survey has been extended until the end of May 27. Parents and patrons can watch the presentation and access the survey. The website also includes all the reports, presentations and results that have been compiled in this process so far. Community input is critical to this process so we look forward to reviewing the feedback.
The online survey can be found here: http://www.dejongrichter.com/ifschools/
One District, One Book is May 28-31
The district's annual One District, One Book initiative will be held the last week of school this year--May 28 to May 31. Every family with a child in one of our elementary schools will receive a copy of the same book on Friday. They are encouraged to read the book together as a family and then schools have special events planned May 28 to 31. We hope that holding ODOB the last week of school will encourage families to keep reading over the summer and/or take part in one of the many summer reading programs offered in the community.
D91 graduations scheduled for next week
All our high schools have graduation ceremonies planned next week. Here's a look at that schedule:
Skyline High School: Tuesday, May 28, at 7 p.m. in the Skyline gymnasium. Skyline graduates will visit their former elementary schools at 9 a.m. on May 28 and will visit Eagle Rock at 1 p.m. on May 28.
Idaho Falls High School: Wednesday, May 29, 7 p.m. at the Civic Center For The Performing Arts. IFHS graduates will visit their former elementary schools at 9 a.m. on May 29 and will then visit Taylorview at 9:30 a.m. on May 29.
Compass Academy: Thursday, May 30, 7 p.m. at the Compass Academy Auditorium.
Emerson Alternative High School: Thursday, May 30, 7 p.m. at the Colonial Theater downtown.