Idaho Cannabis Education to host second event this month
Idaho Cannabis Education, a local advocacy group, is hosting its second cannabis education event.
Nathaniel Pickering, the group’s organizer, said the event will be similar to last month’s. The first event featured four speakers who discussed the history and politics surrounding cannabis. Additionally, two military veterans discussed their use of cannabis products following injuries sustained during military service.
Pickering said he is still getting speakers together. He hopes to have more crowd involvement, including questions and debate.
The event, which is planned to be a monthly occurrence, will be held at 2:30 p.m. on March 23 at the Skyline Activity Center, 1575 North Skyline Drive, Idaho Falls.
AlphaGraphics raises $8,800
for heart health support group
AlphaGraphics in Idaho Falls partnered with the Idaho Heart Foundation and the Heart 2 Heart support group in February to help raise funds to help educate the public about heart health and to supply automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) for area schools, emergency vehicles, businesses and parks.
Through a GoFundMe page the company raised $3,640 and an AlphaGraphics company match increased that total to $8,800.
The money will be used to purchase AEDs, which cost $1,000 apiece, according to the fundraising page.
Molina Healthcare and Blue Cross of Idaho host community meetings on Idaho Medicaid Plus
Molina Healthcare of Idaho and Blue Cross are partnering to discuss Idaho Medicaid Plus at community meetings in Idaho Falls and Blackfoot.
Idaho Medicaid Plus is a single managed care source of most Medicaid benefits for people who are eligible to receive both Medicare and Idaho Medicaid benefits, a Molina Healthcare news release said.
The Idaho Falls meetings will be held at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare office, 150 Shoup Ave., in the large conference room in the second floor.
The Blackfoot meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at State Hospital South, 700 E. Alice St., in the South Learning Center.
Road work scheduled on
Salmon River Road
The Salmon-Challis National Forest will conduct blasting operations along the lower end of the Salmon River Road, below Colson Creek beginning March 18 and continuing through March 22 and again on March 25 and 26. There may be temporary road closures and short delays for public safety during this time, a National Forest news release said.
Additionally, there will be truck and loader operations this spring on the Salmon River Road. Forest officials ask the public to please slow down and ensure adequate space is given to the equipment for safe operations.
For information, contact North Fork District Ranger Ken Gebhardt at 208-865-2731.
Idaho Falls Zoo seeks volunteers
to help prepare for 2019 season
Idaho Falls Zoo officials have announced April 13 as the zoo’s opening date, weather dependent. In preparation, zoo staff is seeking volunteers to help tidy up the zoo grounds.
On March 30, the zoo will host its annual Clean-up Day and it invites volunteers to assist with a variety of projects including cleaning, raking and mulching, a zoo news release said.
Volunteers are asked to bring their own supplies including work gloves, grass rakes, shovels and wheelbarrows. Volunteers can report anytime between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to the zoo’s front gate, where a zoo employee will provide further instructions.
Each volunteer must submit a city of Idaho Falls Volunteer Release of Liability form, which is available on the city’s website.
For information, contact Megan Donovan, volunteer coordinator, at 208 612-8453 or by email at mdonovan@idahofallszoo.org
Thunder Ridge High School
to present ‘Blithe Spirit’
Thunder Ridge High School will present its first-ever main stage production, “Blithe Spirit,” by Noel Coward, Thursday through Saturday.
Show starts nightly at 7 p.m. nightly and tickets are $5 for students and children and $7 for adults.
Intermittent road closures
scheduled for Ninth Street
3H Construction will start construction on the Ninth Street bridge over the Moody Canal on Wednesday. Barring unforeseen conditions, the anticipated completion time is 45 days, a city of Idaho Falls news release said.
The road from St. Clair Road east to Austin Avenue will be intermittently closed to vehicle traffic for the duration of the project. Pedestrian traffic will be uninterrupted.
This project consists of removing and replacing the existing bridge structure. New pipes, drainage, curb and gutter will also be installed.
District 91 fifth-grade patriotic
program is Wednesday
All of Idaho Falls School District 91’s fifth-graders — about 800 — will take part in the district’s annual Fifth Grade Patriotic program, which includes a collection of patriotic songs and reading, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Skyline High School Gym.
Jennifer Korenke-Stanger is leading this year’s program. It is being dedicated to the memory of District 91’s longtime music educator Leo Eaton.
Kindergarten registration
underway in District 91
Kindergarten registration is underway in Idaho Falls School District 91. Parents are encouraged to register their children as soon as possible.
With increased pressure on the district’s south-side elementary schools, early registration will increase chances that children will be able to attend their neighborhood school, a district news release said.
Registration packets can be picked up at elementary schools or downloaded from the district’s website at ifschools.org. They should be returned to the school along with a copy of the child’s birth certificate, current immunization records and address verification. According to Idaho law, children must be 5 by Sept. 1 in order to register for kindergarten. All of the district’s elementary schools will hold kindergarten orientations the week of May 6-11.