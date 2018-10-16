Reynolds exhibit open at ISU
An exhibition of oil paintings by Roy Reynolds is open at Idaho State University's Oboler Library, 850 S. Ninth St., in Pocatello, and a reception for the artist is set 5-6 p.m. Nov. 14.
The show runs through Dec. 21 and can be viewed whenever the library is open; visit isu.libcal.com/hours for the library's hours. For information about the art of Roy Reynolds, contact Chris Hatch at 208-206-7906.
Idaho Falls receives award
Idaho Falls and Ammon received top honors for their planning efforts by the Idaho Chapter of the American Planning Association in Boise.
Idaho Falls received the 2018 Outstanding Plan Award for the city’s Downtown Master Plan and Implementation Strategy. The award honors a “written plan that advances the science and art of planning or brings awareness of the benefits of good planning.” This is the second outstanding plan award Idaho Falls has been awarded in the last four years. The Idaho Falls Comprehensive Plan won the award in 2015. Ammon also received an honorable mention for its comprehensive plan.
Medicare telephone conference today
AARP Idaho will host a statewide telephone town hall today at 11 a.m. to discuss timely health insurance issues that affect older Idahoans, such as Medicare open enrollment, Medicare fraud and the new Medicare cards.
Medicare beneficiaries who want to make changes to their coverage can do so during open enrollment, which runs until Dec. 7. This call is available for anyone with Medicare questions regardless if they are an AARP member or not. To take part, dial 877-229-8493 and use code 114768, visit vekeo.com/event/aarpidaho-41860 or watch live on Facebook at facebook.com/aarpidaho.
Bach Competition winners announced
The Eastern Idaho Bach Competition was held Friday at Riverside Studios in Rexburg.
• Ava Rydalch received first place in Division II (grades 4-6). Gwen Inglet and Hailey Dalling were awarded second place and honorable mention, respectively.
• Mary Palmer received first place in Division III (grades 7-9) with Michael Wu earning second place honors. Emma Nield and Amanda Jewell received honorable mention awards.
• First place in Division IV (grades 10-12) was awarded to Sophia Comeau with Zoey Olaveson placing second. Honorable mention awards were received by Jaden Klein and Jerica Satterthwaite.
• Grand prize awards for the Music Project Fair were given to Adam Jewell and Mary Palmer in the performance category, and Amanda Jewell for display.
Asphalt surface improvements start Wednesday in I.F.
DePatco Inc. will begin grinding the uneven surfaces along some of the newly improved asphalt roadways in Idaho Falls on Wednesday morning. Traffic may be impeded or slowed during this time, a city of Idaho Falls news release said.
The duration of the work will extend until the uneven surfaces have been corrected.
Locations:
• Between Sunnyside Road and York Road on U.S. Highway 91;
• Lomax Street to the Idaho Canal on Yellowstone Highway; and
• Yellowstone Highway north to U.S. Highway 20 on North Holmes Avenue.
Additional information on city of Idaho Falls construction projects can be found at idahofallsidaho.gov/353/Construction-Projects.
O.U.R. fundraiser in Rexburg
O.U.R. Education Weekend is in Rexburg with a documentary screening, self-defense course and education and awareness evening. All proceeds benefit Operation Underground Railroad.
The screening of “Operation Toussaint” is at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday at Paramount 5 Theater, 38 S. Center St., in Rexburg. There will be a question-and-answer period after the screening.
On Saturday, the Streetwise Self Defense Class: Avoid, Evade, Counter is at Madison Junior High School, 134 Madison Ave., in Rexburg. “Bringing Light to the Darkness: An Evening with Operation Underground Railroad” is at the Rexburg Tabernacle, 25 N. Center St., at 7 p.m.
Visit ourrescue.org for information.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association webinar is Oct. 24
All national and federal employees and retirees are invited to the free webinar "Health Plans — Discover Your Options" at 7 p.m. Oct. 24 and Nov. 14 in meeting room one of the Idaho Falls Public Library, 457 W. Broadway.
This webinar is sponsored by the Idaho Falls Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association. Call 208-785-0258 for information.
Atomic workers luncheon Oct. 26
All former atomic and uranium workers and a guest are invited to attend the National Day of Remembrance luncheon hosted by Nuclear Care Partners, where they will be recognized for their service to the country.
This event is free for retirees, their guest and college students who are going into careers that might lead them to jobs working at the Idaho National Lab. Retirees are invited to pre-record their best nuclear memory at the Nuclear Care Partners office through Friday.
The free luncheon is at 11 a.m. Oct. 26 at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing, 1220 Event Center Drive. Reservations are required by calling Nuclear Care Partners at 208-715-3025. The event will include a flag ceremony by the American Legion Post 56, the "National Anthem" by Rob Farnam, Don Miley's "The Idaho National Laboratory: Past and Future," lunch and prizes. Visit NuclearCarePartners.com for information.
Turkey Shoot scheduled for Oct. 27
The Dubois Lions Club's 69th annual Turkey Shoot Fundraiser is from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Dubois Community Center.
Thanksgiving turkeys can be won by playing bingo and dice, or participating in a rifle shoot or kids' shoot. There is a raffle, live and silent auction. The afternoon lunch is sponsored and served by the Clark County High School athletic teams.
Children's Choir to perform Nov. 14 and 18 in I.F.
The African Children's Choir performs at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at the CrossPoint Community Church, 1900 Grandview Drive, and at 10 a.m. Nov. 18 at Hope Lutheran Church, 2071 12th St.
No tickets, but donations appreciated. Performances support African Children's Choir programs, such as education, care and relief and development. Visit africanchildrenschoir.com.