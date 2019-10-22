City of Idaho Falls announces leaf collection schedule
Idaho Falls residents can receive help with leaf collection this fall. The leaf collection schedule begins Oct. 28. Residents can pile leaves in the street next to the curb and crews will come along and sweep them up, a city news release said.
For the equipment to safely and easily collect the leaves, residents are asked to move their vehicles off the street during the scheduled dates and not pile branches or other debris with the leaves.
The schedule will repeat, weather and time permitting, as leaves accumulate and conditions warrant.
Residents living outside the stated leaf collection boundaries may contact the Street Division to request leaf collection in their area. The schedule may vary slightly due to workload and weather.
In accordance with city ordinance, property owners must keep trees trimmed 13 feet above the road surface at the curb and 15 feet above the road surface at the centerline to allow room for the street sweepers to travel under the trees without damaging the equipment or the trees.
Leaves collected will be made available to the public as mulch in the spring.
The leaf collection schedule also is posted on the city’s website at idahofallsidaho.gov (bulleted list on the right-hand side). Residents can also call the Street Division at 208-612-8490 to find out when their neighborhood is scheduled for collection.
Down syndrome group to offer private screening of documentary ‘Kelly’s Hollywood’
Eastern Idaho Down Syndrome Family Connect will screen the documentary “Kelly’s Hollywood” from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Colonial Theater.
The event will feature a private screening of the movie and guests will be able to participate in a question-and-answer session with the documentary’s director and co-star, Brian Donovan. Moviegoers will watch the life of Kelly, Brian’s sister who has Down syndrome. Brian, an aspiring actor, brings Kelly out to Los Angeles to pursue her dream of becoming a Hollywood diva.
Tickets are $5 and can be purchased on their website at easternidahodownsyndrome.org.
In addition, the group is hosting a “Dream Big Day” for its teen and adult members with Down syndrome earlier on Saturday. Donovan will lead an acting class as well as a dream building session that will focus on making their big dreams become a reality. A handful of these participants also will be sharing their dreams with the audience later in the evening after the showing of “Kelly’s Hollywood.”
For information on Kelly’s Hollywood and to view the documentary trailer, visit kellyshollywood.com.
Ron Sayer’s Chrysler to host another Chrysler Cars for Classrooms fundraiser
From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Ron Sayer’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram will host a Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms fundraiser for Ucon Elementary School students.
During the Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms event, parents and friends of the school will have the opportunity to earn money for Ucon Elementary students by taking a brief test drive in the Chrysler Pacifica or Pacifica Hybrid. Any licensed driver, age 18 or older, may drive and earn on the school’s behalf.
For each test drive taken during the fundraising event, Chrysler will donate $10 to Ucon Elementary School. As an added incentive, the Chrysler brand will also offer Ucon Elementary a chance to earn additional funding by doubling its contribution and donating $20 per test drive once the school reaches a certain threshold of drives. Schools can earn up to $10,000 in funding.
Additionally, all test drive participants automatically enter for a chance to win the 2019 FCA Sweepstakes where one grand prize winner will receive a vehicle credit in the amount of $70,000 valid toward the winner’s choice of an FCA vehicle from the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Truck or Fiat brands.
For information, visit cars4classrooms.com.