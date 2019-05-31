Idaho Falls Community Partnership Grant
applications available
The city of Idaho Falls is accepting applications for Community Partnership Grants beginning Saturday through June 30.
Applications are administered by the Mayor’s Office and are awarded to publicly supported and tax-exempt nonprofit organizations, institutions and public agencies within Bonneville County that can demonstrate substantive benefits to Idaho Falls residents.
The grants are intended to supplement city services and/or support key community objectives relating to transportation, environment, community safety, science, education, arts and culture and economic growth and vibrancy.
Grant funds are subject to availability in the upcoming city budget. The Idaho Falls City Council will be looking for grant opportunities where funds will be used to support community priorities and further key governmental functions as designated by city leaders.
Those interested in applying for a grant can obtain an application by visiting the city’s website or by visiting the Mayor’s Office at 308 Constitution Way, Idaho Falls.
The deadline is June 30.
Premier Technology, Inc. awards scholarships to eight local students
Premier Technology Inc. has announced the 2019 recipients of its Employee Dependent Scholarships. Premier is a supporter of education and has awarded eight scholarships to children of its employees, a company news release said.
Three of the recipients reside in the Post Register’s coverage area.
Spike Adams will graduate from Blackfoot High School and plans to study Automotive Technology at the College of Southern Idaho.
Emily Henry is graduating from Rigby High School and plans to study Elementary Education at Brigham Young University-Idaho.
Sierra Wolfley is graduating from Bingham Academy and plans to study Engineering at the College of Eastern Idaho.
Idaho Writer in Residence
workshop slated in Driggs
Idaho Writer in Residence Christian Winn will lead a “Writing Great Short Fiction” workshop for local writers focusing on creating compelling stories from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 8 at the Lazy K Ranch in Driggs.
Attendees will review published short fiction — both classic and contemporary — and then complete writing exercises based on what they’ve learned, an Idaho Commission on The Arts news release said. Space is limited and advanced signup is required. Call Literature Director Jocelyn Robertson at 208-488-7503 or stop by either of the Valley of the Tetons libraries (Driggs or Victor) to register.
The workshop will be held outdoors. A shade tent will be provided. Participants should be prepared for the weather and bring a camp chair or blanket to sit on, water, a snack and writing materials. Parking is limited and carpooling is recommended. The public is invited to an author reading following the workshop, 6:30 p.m. June 8 at the Driggs Library.
Young writers, ages 10 to 13, are invited to a “Finding Treasure in Your Writing” workshop with Winn from 10 a.m. to noon June 7 at the Six Springs Ranch in Driggs. Participants will look at character, scene and realistic dialogue and write a story with a quest narrative. Space is limited and advanced signup is required. Attendees should bring a water bottle, a hat and sunscreen and writing materials. Snacks will be provided. In case of inclement weather, the workshop will be held at the Driggs Library.
For information, visit valleyofthetetonslibrary.org/.
School District 93 Summer Food Service Program dates, times announced
Bonneville School District 93 is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children, ages 1 to 18, without charge. Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows:
Discovery, Summit Hills and Cloverdale elementary schools are all offering meals at the same times — breakfast from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 am. to noon — Monday through Thursday from Wednesday through June 27.
Hillview Elementary School is offering lunch from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday (except July 4) from Monday to July 26.