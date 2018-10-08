City announces leaf collection schedule
The city of Idaho Falls will begin leaf collection on Monday.
A schedule of collection is available at idahofallsidaho.gov or by calling the street division at 208-612-8490.
The schedule will repeat, weather and time permitting, as leaves accumulate and conditions warrant.
Leaves should be piled on the street next to the curb, and cars should be parked off the street. Residents are asked not to place tree limbs and branches with the leaves.
Leaves collected will be made available to the public as mulch in the spring.
Residents living outside the stated boundaries may contact the street division to request leaf collection in their area. The schedule may vary slightly due to workload.
Boy Scouts to hold Scouting for Food Drive on Oct. 27
The Grand Teton Council Boy Scouts of America will hold its annual “Scouting for Food” drive Oct. 27 in Idaho Falls.
An estimated 1,300 Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts will go door-to-door to collect nonperishable items such aspeanut butter, canned vegetables, canned fruits, tuna fish, canned chicken and more. Residents should leave the donated food in bags outside their front doors by 9 a.m. Oct. 27. Donations can also be made at Albertsons locations in Idaho Falls and Ammon, Broulim’s in Ammon and Smith’s Food & Drug.
The donations will benefit the Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls, the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen, the Salvation Army, St. Vincent De Paul and Cornerstone Pentecostal.
Last year, 74,092 pounds of food was donated through “Scouting for Food.” This year’s goal is at least 800,000 cans of food, or 80,000 pounds. Financial contributions can also be made by visiting feedidahofalls.org.
Give hope to cancer patients by giving blood with the Red Cross
The Red Cross has scheduled several blood drives to help support cancer patients and others during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Donors of all blood types are needed to help ensure a sufficient supply for patients, especially after Hurricane Florence and subsequent flooding forced the cancellation of more than 6,000 blood and platelet donations last month.
You can make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 16-31 are:
Blackfoot
n Oct. 24: noon-6 p.m., Emanuel Lutheran Church, 110 Parkway
n Shelley
Oct. 16: 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m., LDS Goshen Ward, 792 N 1090 E
Idaho Falls
n Oct. 19: 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Idaho Falls Blood Donation Center, 1165 E 17th Street
n Oct. 22: noon-6 p.m., Idaho Falls Blood Donation Center, 1165 E 17th Street
n Oct. 23: 2 p.m.-7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 290 7th Street
n Oct. 26: 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Idaho Falls Blood Donation Center, 1165 E 17th Street
n Oct. 29: noon-6 p.m., Idaho Falls Blood Donation Center, 1165 E 17th Street
Rexburg
n Oct. 25: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Axiom Property Management/Paddington Place, 535 Mariah Avenue
n Oct. 30: 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Basic American Foods, 40 East 7th North
Driggs
n Oct. 16: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Driggs LDS Stake, 221 N 1st E, LDS Church
Medicare Workshops scheduled in Idaho Falls
Free Medicare Workshops for individuals turning 65 and those approaching Medicare eligibility will be held Thursday in Idaho Falls. The first workshop is scheduled for 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at the Idaho Falls Senior Center, 535 N. 21st St. A second workshop will be held in Spanish from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Thursday at the Community Family Clinic, 2100 Alan St..
The workshops will be led by Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors, a unit of the Idaho Department of Insurance. Presenters will introduce the various parts of Medicare and explain some of the vocabulary associated with the program.
To register for the workshops, call 1-800-247-4422.
Shepherd’s Inn to host fundraiser dinner
The Shepherd’s Inn Pregnancy Support Center will hold a spaghetti fundraiser dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Christ the King Hall at 17th Street and Woodruff Avenue. Tickets are $5 per person and $20 per family.
For information, call 208-520-0056.