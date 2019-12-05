Idaho Humanities Council awards $115,122 in grantsThe Idaho Humanities Council has awarded $115,122 in grants to organizations and individuals. The grants were supported in part by funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Idaho Humanities Council’s Endowment for Humanities Education, a council news release said.
The Idaho Humanities Council is a statewide nonprofit organization devoted to enhancing public awareness, appreciation, and understanding of the humanities in Idaho, the release said.
The following eastern Idaho entities and individuals were among the grant recipients:
— The City Club of Idaho Falls was awarded $2,000 funding for its 2020 program. These luncheons and other signature events focus on relevant topics to the community and are designed to inform attendees on important and timely topics while promoting civil discourse.
— The city of Rexburg received $1,000 for the 2020 Teton Story Telling & Arts Festival. The free summer event is offered to the community to offer educational opportunities as well as a venue for artists to display and sell their work. Along with the inclusion of storytellers, workshops on storytelling will be offered to students, with a competition that will select some to present on stage at the festival. The storytellers will also visit other venues in and around Rexburg to expand outreach to those unable to attend the festival.
— The Museum of Idaho received $5,000 for the implementation of their permanent exhibit “Way Out West.” Funds will be used to complete the alcove gallery which will pose the question, “Who is Idaho?” The alcove gallery will create a reflective space within WOW where visitors explore and celebrate the variety of people, cultures, languages & traditions that contribute to the region.
— Amanda Zink, Idaho State University, received $3,500 for a research fellowship to assist with an anthology of student writings from the Indian boarding schools. “In Their Own Words” will allow scholars, students, and general readers to access and consider student experiences as they themselves constructed these experiences in their own words. The anthology seeks to assemble an archive of texts that convey the diversity and complexity of Native Americans’ experiences at the boarding schools. Zink will present at academic conferences and will plan public lectures as well, coordinating with Native American Studies at ISU and the Fort Hall Indian Reservation.
— KISU-FM Public Radio / Idaho State University, Ammon, was awarded a $1,000 opportunity grant for a unique radio project using interview audios from documentaries and interviews housed in the Grateful Dead Archive at the University of California, Santa Cruz. The station will air excerpts from the interviews along with contemporary guest interviews of historical biographers and journalists; interpretive commentary will be part of the program before and after the airing of the clips.
The next deadline for Idaho Humanities Council grant proposals, including Research Fellowship Applications is Dec. 15 for the initial application and Jan. 15 for the final submission. Grant guidelines and application instructions are available at idahohumanities.org or by calling 208-345-5346.
War Bonnet Round Up earns prestigious WPRA awardThe Women’s Professional Rodeo Association has announced that the War Bonnet Round Up, Idaho’s oldest rodeo, is the recipient of the 2019 “Justin Best Footing Award,” recognizing that the rodeo committee has gone “above and beyond” to ensure safe ground for the animal athletes of rodeo.
The award, which began in the 1990s, recognizes the top three rodeo committees in all 12 circuits as well as “the most improved ground committee in each circuit, which puts forth the extra effort to ensure their rodeo has the safest most consistent ground possible,” the release said.
The War Bonnet Round Up was recognized with the first place prize in the Wilderness Circuit.
“This is a very prestigious award in the world of rodeo and we are honored to be recognized along with some of the very best in the business,” said Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm in a city of Idaho Falls news release.
— From Post Register reports