Coin show returns to Pinecrest Event Center
Southeast Idaho's 45th annual Coin & Collectible Show is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Pinecrest Event Center, 560 E. Anderson St.
The event hosted by the Eagle Rock Numismatic Society gives coin enthusiasts and collectors the opportunity to buy, trade, sell or appraise items. There will also be raffles and games for children. Admission is $3 per person; free for attendees under 16. Call 208-821-2610 or 208-528-9900 for more information.
Local volunteers needed
The Idaho Falls Senior Center is seeking volunteer drivers for its Meals on Wheels program and center volunteers.
The Meals on Wheels program delivers food to seniors and adults with disabilities. Volunteers must be 18 or older with reliable transportation and liability insurance. Center volunteers will assist seniors who visit for lunch and participate in a variety of daily activities. For information, call 208-522-4357 or email ifsccc@gmail.com or ifsccc2@gmail.com.
ITD seeks public comment on draft
long-range transportation plan
The Idaho Transportation Department seeks public input on the department’s draft Long-Range Transportation Plan, called IDAGO 2040. Comments are being taken through April 10.
The plan identifies how future funding, technology, demographics and economics will shape transportation in Idaho to the year 2040.
Interested parties can visit itd.idaho.gov/planning and click on the Long-Range Transportation Plan tab to view the draft plan, and an online comment form where people can provide input. Paper copies of the draft plan will be available at each transportation department district office.
Public meetings will be held at each of the department's district offices starting at 6:30 p.m. today. The District 6 office is at 206 North Yellowstone in Rigby. ITD staff will broadcast a presentation about the draft plan and attendees will be able to ask questions and submit comments.
In addition to the public meetings, comments can be emailed to lrtp@itd.idaho.gov or mailed to: Idaho Transportation Department, Attn: Planning Services, 3311 W. State Street, Boise, ID 83703.