Idaho Falls Zoo
announces August events
Senior Day begins 9 a.m., with the last admission at 6 p.m. Monday at the Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park. Visitors 62 years old and older get in free all day.
This annual event, sponsored by Lincoln Court, includes a free lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and music by the Old Time Fiddlers. The zoo animal ambassadors also will be making appearances throughout the day.
On Aug. 9 the Tautphaus Park Zoological Society presents a brand new fundraiser, Mama Mango Madness Hawaiian Luau, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Zoo vacated at 9 p.m.). Adults 21 and over can explore the zoo and purchase fruity wines and/or non-alcoholic drinks. There also will be performances by the Mountain Taiko Drummers, and Happy Hula will perform Polynesian dances and will end the event with a fire dance. Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 day of the event, $10 for designated drivers. All attendees must show ID for admission. Tickets are available at www.tpzs.info.
Idaho Falls Zoo is open daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For information, go to idahofallszoo.org.
Bingham County emergency
dispatch can receive 911 texts
The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center can receive text messages into its 911 system.
Those who are speech or hearing impaired can text to 911 for emergency assistance from any mobile device in Bingham County and no longer require a teletype device to communicate with 911.
Those who are in a dangerous situation or otherwise unable to call 911 also can use text-to-911. When doing so, include as much information in each individual message to get help sent more quickly.
To use text-to-911, type 911 in the “to” field of a new text message. Those contacting emergency dispatch should be sure to provide their location as soon as possible, along with a short description of the emergency. Use simple words and no abbreviations.
A Bingham County Sheriff’s Office news release said people should make a voice call to 911 if they can. Voice calls allow the 911 call taker to more quickly ask questions and obtain information from a caller. In addition, text-to-911 doesn’t allow the 911 call taker to automatically receive your phone number and approximate location.
AARP Foundation recruiting
Tax-Aide volunteers
AARP Foundation has kicked off volunteer recruitment for its Tax-Aide program, the nation’s largest volunteer-run tax preparation service. The foundation is looking to expand its team of volunteers for the upcoming tax season and is accepting new volunteers through the end of October.
Tax-Aide offers free in-person tax preparation and assistance to anyone — AARP member or not. Volunteers help taxpayers and their families who might otherwise miss out on the tax credits and deductions they’ve earned.
There are a variety of volunteer roles, including tax preparers, client facilitators and those who can provide technical and management assistance, as well as interpreters. Every level of experience is welcome. Volunteer tax preparers complete tax preparation training and IRS certification.
To learn about volunteer opportunities, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 1-888-OUR-AARP (1-888-687-2277). AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in coordination with the IRS.
University of Idaho Extension
offers Community Nutrition Classes
A class called Nutrition for Healthy Aging will be at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Idaho Falls Public Library. The presentation will be by Leslee Blanch, a family consumer science associate educator from the University of Idaho Bonneville County Extension.
In addition, there will be a Diabetic Nutrition Class at 6 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Community Family Clinic, 2100 Alan St. This class will be conducted by Blanch as well.
Both classes are free to the community.
For information, contact Blanch at 208-735-4466.