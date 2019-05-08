Construction to begin on Broadway
Please be aware there will be limited access on Broadway Street between Memorial Drive to N. Yellowstone Highway. Construction work in the area will begin May 13. Barring unforeseen circumstances, all businesses and residences along Broadway will remain accessible. During the closure, please follow traffic signs for modifications to traffic flow or find an alternate route. One lane may be closed during portions of construction. Please contact JM Concrete at 208-528-8811 if you have questions.
Green New Deal town hall Friday
At 6:30 p.m. Friday, there will be a Town Hall to educate the Idaho Falls community about the Green New Deal.
The meeting will be held in the Smith Chevrolet Community Room, 3477 Pioneer Dr., Suite 200, Idaho Falls. Parking is in the back.
In October 2018, U.N. climate scientists put out a groundbreaking report that told us we have 12 years to transition our economy off of fossil fuels to avoid global social collapse, town hall organizers said in a news release.
"When the Green New Deal was catapulted to the center of American politics in November 2018, we opened a once in a lifetime window of opportunity to take action on climate change," organizers said in the release.
The event is co-sponsored by the Idaho Falls Progressives and the Unitarian Universalist Church in Idaho Falls.
Midsommar celebration next month
On June 8, a Scandinavian Midsommar celebration will be held at Sealander Park in New Sweden, located at 6510 S 65th W, Idaho Falls.
The celebration will begin at 1 p.m. The pole-raising is planned for 5 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to participate in the pole-raising by bringing flowers and foliage to decorate the Midsommar pole. Dinner will be served after the pole-raising. The dinner is a potluck, so bring a dish to the celebration. Scandinavian foods are appreciated. No disposal shall be offered for disposable items. You must take them home with you.
Children’s dances, music and dancing will occur throughout the evening. Everyone is encouraged to come early and stay late.
For information, call David Sealander at 208-522-1022.