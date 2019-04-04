Former atomic and INL workers invited to Science Day at the Museum of Idaho
Nuclear Care Partners, an organization that provides benefits guidance and in-home care to former atomic workers, invites former atomic and Idaho National Lab workers to visit the Museum of Idaho to tour the museum, meet local health care vendors, and enjoy grilled cheese sandwiches and tomato soup.
Attendees will receive free entry to the museum and are invited to take a tour of the “Archimedes: Science and Innovations” exhibit to learn more about the Italian mathematician whose inventions revolutionized the ancient world. The exhibit offers more than 60 items — most of them interactive — that challenge visitors to solve puzzles and experiment with ancient technology.
Various local vendors that provide medical equipment, specializing in senior living, hospice, and more will also be in attendance to provide information and answer any questions former workers may have.
The event will take place April 12. Lunch will be served anytime from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Museum of Idaho, 200 N. Eastern Ave. All former workers are invited to attend this event free of charge and will be entered to win a door prize. Former workers should RSVP by Monday by calling 208-715-3025.
I.F. Independence Day Parade announces theme, grand marshal
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2019 theme, award categories and grand marshal for this year’s 4th of July Parade.
The parade’s theme is “Empowering the Future.” Registration is open, and spots are limited to 100 entrants. Parade entrants are encouraged to use this year’s theme in some way when designing and decorating their entry.
For information or to register, visit idahofallschamber.com or stop in at 365 River Parkway, Idaho Falls.
The grand marshal for this year’s parade is Mark Peters, Ph.D., director of Idaho National Laboratory.
Nuclear Workers Institute of America to host informational meetings
The Nuclear Workers Institute of America will host informational meetings Thursday at 1800 W. 17th St.
A morning meeting begins at 10 a.m. If interested participants have a U.S. Department of Labor White Medical Card or their claim is pending, they can learn about medical expense reimbursement. In addition to this, participants will learn how impairment evaluation can get them more money compensation, how they can add conditions to their claim, why in-home care may be right for them and what to do if they are approved/pending for some claims but denied for others.
An afternoon meeting is at 2 p.m. For interested participants who have never applied or were denied for U.S. Department of Labor EEOICPA benefits, the afternoon meeting will help them discover if they qualify for up to $400,000 in monetary compensation and free health care. This meeting also covers what benefits are included, how to apply for benefits and how to reopen denied claims.
For information, email info@nuclearworkers.org or call 800-540-7313.
Blood drive scheduled Monday at Extension Office
University of Idaho Extension, Bonneville County will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday in the basement gathering room, 2925 Rollandet St., Idaho Falls.
Donations can be scheduled online at www.redcrossblood.org. The sponsor code is UIExt.