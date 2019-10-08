The Big Idaho Potato Truck
to visit eastern Idaho
As the 2019 Harvest wraps up, The Big Idaho Potato Truck will spend a few weeks in eastern Idaho visiting farms, processing plants, attending local events and providing plenty of opportunities for people to snap a picture.
Below is a list of all its public stops. For details and times, visit bigidahopotato.com/tour-schedule/.
— Wednesday, Pleasant Valley Potato in Aberdeen and and Wada Farms in Pingree
— Thursday, Idaho Potato Museum in Blackfoot
— Friday, Spudnik Equipment in Blackfoot
— Monday, Brett Jensen Farms in Osgood and Rigby Produce in Rigby
— Oct. 15, GPOD in Shelley
— Oct. 16, Gold Emblem in Idaho Falls and Wilcox Fresh in Rexburg
— Oct. 18., High Country Potato in Rexburg
— Oct. 19, Oktuberfest in Rexburg
Idaho Falls Zoo extends
season an extra week
The city of Idaho Falls is announcing zoo guests will have an extra week to visit the Idaho Falls Zoo during its regular season. The zoo will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday.
Fall is a good time to visit the zoo to see some of the cold-hardy animals that become more active in the cooler temperatures, a city news release said. Be aware that the tropical birds and reptiles were moved to their winter quarters inside the zoo, so they will not be available for public viewing.
The zoo will reopen for the 19th Boo at the Zoo fundraiser on Oct. 24, 25 and 26 and for Zoo Lights on Oct. 28 and 29. The zoo will reopen for regular daily hours in April 2020.
For information on off-season at the zoo, visit Idaho Falls Zoo’s website, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube channel.