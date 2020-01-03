East Idaho Credit Union
donates to Humanitarian Center
East Idaho Credit Union employees delivered a Christmas surprise to the Humanitarian Center in the form of donations totaling $10,000.
The donations included 616 hygiene kits to help the homeless. The kits include a towel, toothbrush, toothpaste, shampoo, soap, comb and other necessities. Credit union employees took a portion of their Christmas party funds and used them to buy the kit supplies before assembling them as part of their employee party.
“It was very heart-warming to see everyone come together to help those less fortunate in our community,” Dan Thurman, East Idaho Credit Union’s president and CEO, said in a news release. “As we celebrate the season, we are putting our energy and resources into making people’s lives better.”
In addition to the kits, East Idaho Credit Union employees raised $3,115 at their Christmas party, which they presented to the Humanitarian Center in the form of a giant check.
Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms raises
$2,420 for Ucon Elementary
On Oct. 26, Ron Sayer's Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram partnered with Ucon Elementary to raise $2,420 during the Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms fundraising initiative. Through Chrysler’s Cars for Classrooms fundraiser, the Chrysler brand contributes up to $3,000, toward the school on behalf of every test drive participant, program news release said.
Additionally, all test drive participants were automatically entered for a chance to win the 2019 FCA US LLC Sweepstakes where one grand prize winner will receive a vehicle credit in the amount of $70,000 valid toward the winner’s choice of a vehicle from the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Truck or Fiat brands.
Since 1993, the brand had helped to raise more than $7 million through fundraising test drives.
Company donates to Meals on Wheels,
challenges others to follow suit
A local real estate investment firm has donated $3,000 to the local Meals on Wheels program and is challenging other area businesses to follow suit.
The donation was made by Virgil Brooks Investment Real Estate, a firm that focuses on real estate investment throughout the Northwest, according to a news release.
In November, the Idaho Falls Senior Citizens’ Community Center announced that the Meals on Wheels program would be discontinued on Nov. 30. However, after an influx of donations following a Post Register article, the center announced it would be able to continue the program for at least a few months longer.
Companies interested in matching Virgil Brooks' donation can contact the Idaho Falls Senior Community Center at 205-522-4357.
Donors are urged to contact Valisa Say with the Idaho Falls Senior Citizen Community Center and "when you deliver the donation, please take a picture with Valisa and post it on your social media with the Hashtags: #MealsonWheelsIdahoFalls and #DonationChallenge," the release said.
Foundation makes donation
to North Fremont schools
The North Fremont Education Foundation made its annual donation to North Fremont Elementary School and North Fremont Middle/High School at a Dec. 21 basketball game.
The $5,000 check will be used by the schools' principals to fund student enrichment programs that don't receive public funding. The foundation makes similar $3,000 to $5,000 donations each year.
At the same game, it was announced that the Kandler Scholarship Fund, created by a donation from the estate of Kurt and Genola Kandler, has awarded 104 North Fremont graduates nearly $800,000 since its inception. The scholarships are available for North Fremont graduates who pursue post-high school educational opportunities from traditional four-year colleges to journeyman and apprenticeship programs.