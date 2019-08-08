Idaho Falls Power, NuScale to presenton small modular reactor project
Idaho Falls Power General Manager Bear Prairie and NuScale Senior Reactor Operator Michael Downs will team up for “Shedding a Light on Nuclear,” a presentation and conversation about the small modular reactor Carbon Free Power Project and its impact on eastern Idaho.
The presentation will be held starting at 6 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Idaho Falls Power Energy Center, 140 S. Capital Ave., a city of Idaho Falls news release said.
The Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems launched the Carbon Free Power Project in 2015 as part of its long-term strategy to reduce carbon emissions and replace aging coal-fired plants with non-fossil fuel, and medium-sized, flexible power generating sources, the release said.
The project will construct a small modular reactor power plant at the Idaho National Laboratory site. The proposed small modular reactor plant would have 12, 60-megawatt modules that could generate 720 megawatts of clean electricity (if operating at 100 percent capacity). The plant is projected to be fully operational by 2027 and provide electricity to Idaho Falls other member cities of UAMPS.
Idaho Workforce Development Councilto host listening session Aug. 14
The Idaho Workforce Development Council will host a listening session from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 14 in Meeting Room 1 of the Idaho Falls Public Library, 457 West Broadway St.
Idaho offers a number of programs to help employers hire and retain skilled workers, and to help job seekers reduce barriers to employment, a Workforce Development Council news release said.
The Council and its partner agencies want to learn about:
n What is working and what isn’t.
n Common barriers when trying to access services and employment.
n Gaps in services.
n What it can do better to serve or reach its clients.
RSVP by calling 208-488-7560 or emailing Paige Nielebeck at paige.nielebeck@wdc.idaho.gov.
Registration
ongoing for 2019
HeART of Idaho Century Ride
Registration is ongoing for the 2019 HeART of Idaho Century Ride on Aug. 17.
The annual bike ride includes a 25-mile route, a 100K route, a 100-mile flat route and a 100-mile Bone Hill route. The ride begins and ends at Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls.
Riders can register online at tinyurl.com/heart-of-idaho or they can register and/or pick up information about the ride at:
n Bill’s Bike & Run, Dave’s Bike Shop, Idaho Mountain Trading and The Bike Shop
n The Art Museum, 300 S. Capital Ave.
n Idaho Falls School District 91 office, 690 John Adams Parkway
n The day of the race at Snake River Landing
Festivities include an after-party and barbecue.
Proceeds from the ride will benefit The Art Museum and the D91 Education Foundation.
From Post Register reports