Quilt Spectacular scheduled for Feb. 26-27
The 20th annual Quilt Spectacular is scheduled for Feb. 26-27 at the North Bingham County District Library, 197 W Locust in Shelley, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Quilts will be displayed and quilting classes are scheduled. Admission and classes are free. Information on class times and subject can be found at northbingham.lili.org or by calling the library at 208-357-7801.
Rexburg Chamber to host legislative video conference
The Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Legislative video conference at noon Feb. 20 at the Sugar Salem School District office, 105 W. Center St. in Sugar City.
Legislators expected to appear are Sen. Brent Hill and Reps. Britt Raybould and Doug Ricks.
Lunch is available for $10 by contacting the chamber at info@rexburgchamber.com or 208-356-5700.