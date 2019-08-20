D93 school board to hold open houses ahead of Aug. 27 bond election
The Bonneville Joint School District 93 Board of Trustees is hosting a series of open houses for the community ahead of next week’s bond election. The open houses will be held at Bonneville High School and Hillcrest High School from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The proposed bond will provide funding to build a new elementary school and make additions to Bonneville and Hillcrest high schools. Funding from this bond will also add eight science labs at both high schools and provide funding for six to eight high needs classrooms for students with special needs at the new elementary school.
More information can be found at www.d93bond.com.
Idaho Falls Rescue Mission seeks banquet sponsors
The Idaho Falls Rescue Mission’s inaugural banquet will be held Sept. 20 at the Waterfront in Idaho Falls.
The event’s goal is to raise $50,000 through monetary donations and sponsorships, a Rescue Mission news release said.
The catered event will include recognition for some of the Rescue Mission’s volunteers and supporters. All proceeds from this event will support the Rescue Mission’s mission and will specifically raise financial support for daily operations and ongoing programs that serve the homeless in eastern Idaho.
For information, contact Community Relations Coordinator Kelly Golden at kgolden@ifrescuemission.org or call 208-552-5575.
D93 kicks off school year by celebrating faculty and staff
Hundreds of Bonneville Joint School District 93 classified employees met at the Hillcrest Performing Arts Center to kick-off the 2019-2020 school year. Superintendent Woolstenhulme, Board Chairman Paul Jenkins and others recognized their hard work in getting the schools ready for the new year.
District 93 teachers will be welcomed back with a special conference at Thunder Ridge High School on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Aug. 26 is the first day of school for District 93 students in grades K-8. It’s also the first day for students at Lincoln High School. The rest of the district will start school Aug. 27.
Meeting on Big Springs history planned Saturday
There will be a meeting about Big Springs history at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Emergency Medical Services building, 4124 County Circle Road in Island Park.
The purpose of the meeting is to gather information on the history for an interpretive sign to be set up on-site and also for a book to be published in the future.
Attendees are encouraged to bring photographs — especially photos of the old Big Spring Lodge before it burned — stories and information about the site’s history that they are willing to share.
Photographs and documents will be scanned at the meeting. Participants also are asked to submit written stories.
A presentation on what is known about Big Springs history will be made at the meeting.
For questions and more information, email BigSpringsIPHistory@outlook.com or call Allison Orme at 307-899-4849.
Participants unable to attend the meeting are asked to share photos, documents or stories via email.