Idaho Humanities Council opens application period for major grantsThe Idaho Humanities Council is inviting grant applications supporting projects involving Idaho residents that focus on literature, history, philosophy, art history, archaeology and other humanities disciplines.
“On the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and the struggle for women’s suffrage, we are especially interested in projects that explore the personalities and contributions of women who influenced Idaho in ways large and small,” an Idaho Humanities Council news release said.
The council further invites applications that encourage participation from all of Idaho’s diverse populations and reach out to under-served audiences, the release said.
Initial applications for major grants (more than $1,000) are due Dec. 15 with final applications due Jan. 15. Over the years grants have supported museum and library exhibits, oral history projects, heritage tourism projects, literary events, special lectures, the preservation of historical photo archives, community-wide reading programs, humanities-focused conferences, and a variety of projects and programs that inspire community dialogue in the humanities, the release said.
Grant guidelines are available at idahohumanities.org under “Grants.”
For information, call toll-free at 888-345-5346 or visit idahohumanities.org.
Bingham Health Care Foundation holds Chili Cook-Off awards fundsThanks to a high level of participation from employees, the Bingham Health Care Foundation and the Bingham Employee Activities Committee held a Chili Cook-Off that raised $1,250. Troy Eppich, board member of the Foundation, presented a check for $1,250 to members of the Bingham Search and Rescue.
Ten Bingham employees entered their chili recipes. The top award winners were:
— Judge’s Choice — Amy Wuest, manager of Grants and Continuing Medical Education at Bingham Healthcare.
— First Place for People’s Choice — Will Davids, staff pharmacist at Bingham Healthcare.