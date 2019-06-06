Medicare 101 Webinar offered June 19
A free Medicare Webinar for people turning 65 and those approaching Medicare eligibility will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. June 19.
Staff with the state’s Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors program, a unit of the Idaho Department of Insurance, conduct the webinars. Caregivers and those interested in learning how Medicare works are encouraged to join, a Department of Insurance news release said. To register, call Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors at 800-247-4422.
Medicare webinars are designed to introduce the various parts of Medicare and to share some of the costs and benefits associated with the program, the release said. Sessions cover enrollment time frames for Medigap, Medicare Advantage, prescription drug plans, and how the different parts of Medicare work together.
I.F. teacher nominated for the MacGregor Teaching Award
Rocky Mountain Middle School teacher Rona Johnson has been nominated for the Hannah E. (Liz) MacGregor Teacher of the Year History Teacher Award.
The national award is sponsored by Dr. James F. Harris in honor of his sister and is awarded to one middle and one high school teacher annually, a National History Day news release said.
Each of the 57 National History Day affiliates can nominate one middle and high school teacher each for this award. Johnson is the junior division nominee from Idaho, the release said. The two $5,000 awards are presented to teachers who demonstrate “a commitment to engaging students in historical learning through innovative use of primary sources, implementation of active learning strategies to foster historical thinking skills, and participation in the National History Day Contest,” the release said.
The two national winners will be announced on #NationalHistoryDay, June 13. The two national winners will be chosen by a team of teachers and historians.
IFPD to hold meeting on strategic plan
The Idaho Falls Police Department will hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. today in the Idaho Falls City Council Chambers to give a presentation on its strategic plan, a department news release said.
The plan details focus areas for the department’s next five years, including a new police station, stepping up traffic enforcement and improving crime management and prevention.
Specific goals include emphasizing community-oriented policing, placing additional resource officers in schools, dedicating officers to policing specific high-crime neighborhoods and establishing a unit dedicated and specifically trained to investigate cold cases.
There will be an opportunity to ask questions at the meeting.