Grand Teton rangers increase patrols
Grand Teton National Park law enforcement rangers will conduct increased patrols on park roads Saturday and Sunday.
The intent of the enforcement is to promote safe driving practices, a park news release said. Park rangers will look for driver and vehicle safety violations and impaired drivers.
“With more than 150 miles of roads, Grand Teton’s unique driving conditions can be challenging due to high traffic volumes, road construction, rapidly-changing weather conditions, and visitors and wildlife on roadways,” the release said.
All drivers should observe and obey posted speed limits, be alert for wildlife, and never drive when impaired by drugs, alcohol or fatigue. All vehicle occupants are required to wear a seat belt and open containers of alcohol are not allowed in a vehicle, the release said.
I-15 traffic restrictions planned Sunday
The Idaho Transportation Department will move interstate traffic to the southbound side of Interstate 15 on Sunday while girders are placed at the Rose Interchange (Exit 98).
Traffic will be shifted starting at 6:30 a.m. The off-ramp and all lanes of I-15 will reopen by 8 p.m., a transportation department news release said.
The contractor will be placing five girders that are 117 feet long and weigh 140,000 pounds each.
Interstate 15 will be reduced to one lane in each direction. The northbound off-ramp at Rose Road will be closed. Traffic will be detoured to Exit 93 and travelers will be notified with digital messaging boards prior to the off-ramp closure.
This work is part of a year-long project to reconstruct the interchange at Rose Road. Construction includes widening the Rose Road overpass and increasing its vertical clearance, reconfiguring and lengthening the interchange ramps, and replacing two canal structures to support current traffic loads. The project is expected to be completed in late 2019, the release said.
Blackfoot Makers Market slated Saturday
Paisley Cakes in Blackfoot, along with Oakridge Gas Station will host the Blackfoot Maker’s Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. The market will be held outside at Paisley Cakes at 1800 E. Airport Road, Blackfoot.
The event will feature dozens of local businesses who handcraft and create products, an event news release said. For information, go to facebook.com/events/392362354856223/.
9th Annual Grand Teton Gunfights to take place in Idaho Falls
The Ninth Annual Grand Teton Gunfights will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 20 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 21 at the Eagle Rock Outlaws Hideout, 10648 N. 25 E., Idaho Falls.
There will be door prizes, a gun raffle and a silent auction. For information, contact Renegade at 208-881-8229 or email eaglerockoutlaws@hotmail.com. Go to cowboyfastdraw.com for registration forms.
The event is hosted by the Eagle Rock Outlaws.
All CFDA rules apply except 1.250 rule.