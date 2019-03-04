Rexburg chamber to host legislative forum
The Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a legislative forum at noon March 13 at the Sugar-Salem School District office.
The video conference will feature Sen. Brent Hill and Reps. Britt Raybould and Doug Ricks. The event is scheduled to run from noon to 1 p.m.
Lunch is available for $10. RSVP at 208-356-5700 or email to info@rexburgchamber.com.
80th annual Farmer Merchant Community Banquet scheduled
The 80th annual Farmer Merchant Community Banquet is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 14 at the Madison High School gymnasium.
The event will feature dinner, live and silent auctions and awards. Donations are being accepted for the auctions.
Tickets are $30 per plate and are available at the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce. Tables are also available for purchase.
Information: call 208-356-5700 or email info@rexburgchamber.com.
Rotary to host fundraiser at Dixie’s Diner
The East Idaho Falls Rotary will host “Great Eats for a Great Cause,” a fundraising event Thursday at Dixie’s Diner in Idaho Falls.
The event will run from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. A portion of all purchases will help fund youth programs, projects and scholarships.
Bonneville County Extension offers sleep class
The University of Idaho’s Bonneville County Extension office will host a “How to Improve Sleep” class from 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. Thursday at 2925 Rollandet in Idaho Falls.
This free class will be led by Leslee Blanch, the extension’s family consumer science associate educator. Information: 208-529-1390.