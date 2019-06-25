Idaho Falls recognized with City Achievement Awards
The Association of Idaho Cities recognized the city of Idaho Falls with City Achievement Awards on Thursday during the 72nd AIC Annual Conference in Boise.
The City Achievement Awards recognize the work of Idaho cities that have implemented pioneering approaches to improve quality of life, address community challenges and enhance service delivery in cost-effective ways. This year, awards were given in six categories: Community Engagement, Economic and Community Development, Parks and Recreation, Public Safety, Public Works and Transportation and Youth and Youth Council.
Idaho Falls was recognized with a City Achievement Award in the Public Safety Category for its “There’s an ‘App’ for That” project, which is a cooperative project between the Idaho Falls Police Department and the school district to develop an app that allows high school students to quickly and discreetly share information with the School Resource Officer and school administrators.
Idaho Falls also was recognized with a City Achievement Award in the Public Works & Transportation Category for its Public Works Interactive Construction Map, a user-friendly, one-stop location to find information on planned construction projects, including road closures.
Calling all bat fans, it’s Bat Night at the Idaho Falls Zoo
Bat Night at the Idaho Falls Zoo is back by popular demand.
At 9 p.m. Thursday, bat experts with Brigham Young University-Idaho and Veolia Nuclear Solutions will introduce zoo-goers to the bats of Idaho, why they’re important and how the zoo is helping expand the knowledge of local bats.
The event will start in the William J. Maeck Education Center with a brief presentation and then participants will break into groups to explore the amazing world of bats. Participants should plan to arrive by 8:45 p.m., as the event will start promptly at 9 p.m. Presenters will lead attendees into the zoo to explore the bats that visit each night to feed.
Cost of the event is $5.50 per person for ages 4 and over. Ages 3 and under are free. Participants can register in advance at https://www.idahofallsidaho.gov/1312/Bat-Night-at-the-Zoo.
Zoo hours are daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. now through Labor Day. For information, visit the Idaho Falls Zoo online or on Facebook and Instagram.
City of Idaho Falls to hold meeting on South Downtown Plan
The city of Idaho Falls Community Development Services Department will hold an informational meeting Wednesday with residents of the south downtown area and the public to talk about the Idaho Falls South Downtown Plan, a proactive planning document designed to guide development for the future in the south downtown area.
The first meeting with residents will begin at 6 p.m. and the open house for the public will begin at 7 p.m. at the Idaho Falls Library. Both meetings will be held in meeting room two.
In 2018, Idaho Smart Growth, in partnership with the Greater Idaho Falls Association of Realtors, conducted background research providing information and initial public outreach for the Idaho Falls South Downtown Plan. Building upon that work, the city of Idaho Falls Community Development Services department formed the South Downtown Steering Committee, comprised of residents, landowners, developers and interdepartmental city staff.
In April, a design charrette was conducted with the steering committee formulating ideas to aid in the development of the area. The charrette allowed feedback which provided a framework for the draft plan. That framework will be the plan presented to residents and the public at Wednesday’s meeting. Residents and the public will be able to provide critical feedback and recommendations to be incorporated into the draft South Downtown Plan.