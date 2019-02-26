Sleep class scheduled for Wednesday
The Bonneville County Extension office will host a wellness class focused on improving sleep this week.
The class, titled “How to Improve Sleep,” is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday in the preschool room at Apple Athletic Club.
The class is free to Apple members and $5 for nonmembers. Call Leslee Blanch at 208-529-1390 for information.
Diabetic meals focus of meeting at library
The Idaho Falls Public Library will host a free public meeting on creating meals for diabetics.
The event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. March 12 on the second floor of the library. It will be run by Leslee Blanch, the family consumer science associate educator with the University of Idaho’s Bonneville Extension office.
Several downtown events scheduled this spring
The Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation has scheduled several events for coming months.
St. Paddy’s Day on Park is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. March 16 on Park Avenue between A Street and Broadway). The event will feature music, food and drinks.
Springbrew is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. April 13 at Civitan Plaza. Enjoy local craft beers and live music. Admission is $15 for three beer tokens and a commemorative pint glass. Additional beer tokens may be purchased at the event. Non-drinkers get in for $5.
The Easter Bunny will visit downtown April 20. There will be a hide-and-seek adventure for hidden bunnies in downtown shops from noon to 3 p.m. The Eastern Bunny will be available for visits at WeeBee Toys, 492 Shoup Ave., following the bunny search.
For information, visit downtownidahofalls.com.
AARP Idaho announces community challenge grant program
AARP is accepting applications for the 2019 Community Challenge grant program to fund “quick-action” projects that spark change in local communities across Idaho. The grant program is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which aims to make communities great places to live for everyone.
Last year the grant helped fund projects in Kamiah, Caldwell and Pocatello.
The Community Challenge is open to 501©(3), 501©(4) and 501©(6) nonprofits and government entities and will accept applications in several categories.
The application deadline is 9:50 p.m. April 17. For information, visit AARP.org/CommunityChallenge.