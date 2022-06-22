Eastern Idaho Public Health is partnering with Walgreens and Greater Than Aids to provide free HIV testing at two locations in Idaho Falls.
Monday is National HIV Testing Day. For many years, Walgreens and Greater Than Aids have partnered to provide free rapid, on-site HIV testing in Walgreens locations across the U.S. In this year's campaign, free HIV testing will be available in 250 Walgreens locations. From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, anyone can be tested for HIV for free at either the Walgreens at 1725 1st St. or at 1604 W. Broadway.
"Walgreens has always been a progressive partner, and, in the last few years, they have been trying to get more involved within the public health circle," said Mimi Taylor, the health district's public information officer. "We thought it would be a great, strategic partner for us to have."
Walgreens has worked with Greater Than Aids, a public information initiative of the Kaiser Family Foundation, in the past. Both organizations believe HIV testing is crucial now more than ever.
“The last two years of COVID-19 saw declines in HIV testing, and many places are still not at the levels they were before,” said Tina Hoff, a senior vice president for the Kaiser Family Foundation, in a Greater Than Aids news release.
Taylor said that, even though people were going out to get tested for COVID-19, they often overlooked other screenings they needed.
"Since the start of the pandemic, we have been seeing a trend throughout all health care that less people are getting screened for cancer, keeping up with routine immunizations and getting tested for HIV," Taylor said.
All Idaho Falls residents should take advantage of the opportunity for free HIV testing, Taylor said.
"We've seen an increase in HIV cases, especially from those not engaging in high-risk behaviors. It's concerning that these cases are outside of those demographics," Taylor said.
She said that most of the people Eastern Idaho Public Health is seeing for HIV are those who say, "this doesn't impact me."
"About 13% of the estimated 1.2 million people in the U.S. living with HIV today are not aware of their status. Early diagnosis and treatment are vital to preserving health and preventing transmission," according to the Greater Than Aids release.
"No one thinks they are going to drown or fall off their bike and get a major head injury until after it happens. A HIV diagnosis could be the same way," Taylor said. "It could impact you. It's just better to know your status."
Taylor went on to say the fear associated with a positive HIV diagnosis should not stop anyone from getting tested.
"It can be scary, but HIV is not the death sentence it was 40 years ago. We have better treatment, better testing and overall better care now. If you have HIV, it will manifest itself eventually. It's better to find out early," Taylor said.